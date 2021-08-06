Peters, Stabenow welcome nearly $5.5M in federal funding to address Midland floods
(MIDLAND, Mich.) – Today, U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow welcomed $5,476,035 in federal funding for the City of Midland. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Declared Disaster Recovery Fund (DDRF) grant program to be used to help address the significant damages and community needs resulting from severe storms and flooding in Midland.nbc25news.com
