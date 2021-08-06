Cancel
Midland, MI

Peters, Stabenow welcome nearly $5.5M in federal funding to address Midland floods

By Mid-Michigan Now Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MIDLAND, Mich.) – Today, U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow welcomed $5,476,035 in federal funding for the City of Midland. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Declared Disaster Recovery Fund (DDRF) grant program to be used to help address the significant damages and community needs resulting from severe storms and flooding in Midland.

nbc25news.com

Michigan Government
Gary Peters
Debbie Stabenow
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
WWMT

US Michigan senators tout bipartisan $1T national infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. — President Joe Biden's record $1 trillion infrastructure plan is moving through Capitol Hill, with the bipartisan effort aiming to fund a number of programs including roads, bridges, and drinking water. The wide-ranging plan would also try to tackle problems that come with climate change, also addressing PFAS...
Midland, MIWNEM

City of Midland awarded $5.5M for flood recovery efforts

Millions of dollars have been awarded to Midland to help in the city’s recovery from severe storms and floods that happened in May 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $5.5 million was awarded to the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Funds from the Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund (DDR) will help the community rebuild to be more resilient from future disasters.
Midland, MIabc12.com

Midland receives $5.5 million to prevent future flooding

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - An additional $5.5 million in disaster relief funding is coming to Midland to help the city prevent damage from future floods. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the award of federal disaster funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Tuesday. The money continues state and federal support of the Midland community after the May 2020 Edenville Dam disaster.
Congress & Courtsradioresultsnetwork.com

Stabenow Hails Passage Of $1 Trillion Infrastructure Legislation

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) today announced that the U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a bipartisan bill that will invest in the nation’s infrastructure and create good-paying jobs. This bill will make the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, fix our roads and bridges, expand high-speed internet, invest in electric vehicles, and create jobs.
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Senate infrastructure bill gets mostly positive reviews in Michigan, with some hoping for more

A bipartisan infrastructure bill cleared the U.S. Senate Tuesday with the support of both of Michigan’s senators. “There is so much in this infrastructure bill that is good for Michigan,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a Democrat. She pointed to money for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and the Soo Locks as specific examples of projects to benefit the state.
Michigan StateWILX-TV

Michigan set to get over $8B from infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Tuesday could see the Senate vote on an an infrastructure bill that would include over $8 billion in funding for Michigan projects. Should the bill pass and be signed by President Biden, the federal funding would be received by Michigan over five years for highway and bridge projects. It includes over $7 billion for highway projects and $563 million for bridge projects.
Congress & CourtsFOX21News.com

Senators Bennet, Hickenlooper welcome $11.6 million in federal funds for I-70

WASHINGTON– Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper released a statement after the Colorado Department of Transportation received $11.6 million in federal funding from the Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. “We’re grateful for the Department of Transportation’s swift action to address this urgent threat to Coloradans’ safety and...
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

Mich. senators tout bipartisan infrastructure bill for big boosts to Great Lakes, roads, broadband

As the Senate gears up to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, Michigan’s senators say it would be a big shot in the arm for Great Lakes restoration efforts, broadband access, roads, bridges, highways and electric vehicle expansion.  The legislation, which the Senate is expected to vote on this week, also comes as the […] The post Mich. senators tout bipartisan infrastructure bill for big boosts to Great Lakes, roads, broadband appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Linden, MInbc25news.com

$2.6M in federal funding going towards repairs to the Linden trail system

LINDEN, Mich. - $2.6 million in federal funding to repair and reconstruct part of the Lake Linden Trail system that was recently damaged by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides. The $2,652,405 federal grant, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), will be distributed to the Michigan Department of Natural...
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Senators Stabenow, Peters and Congressmen Gomez, Kildee, Larson Introduce New Bill to Invest in America’s Downtowns

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI), Gary Peters (MI), and U.S. Representatives Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), Dan Kildee (MI-05), and John B. Larson (CT-01) today introduced a new bill to invest in America’s changing downtowns and business districts following the COVID-19 crisis. The Revitalizing Downtowns Act will create the Qualified Office Conversion Tax Credit to convert unused office buildings into residential, commercial and mixed-used properties.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

TAMIU receives nearly $32 million in federal funds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Rep. Henry Cuellar announced that the federal funds for TAMIU will be used to train and increase the number of SANE nurses serving Laredo; to support students and faculty in their return to campus post-pandemic; to fund Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biological Chemistry Research; to support open education resources and textbooks.

