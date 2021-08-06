Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Struggling LAFC acquires New York City FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha

By Kevin Baxter
Posted by 
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VpnZQ_0bKM11qE00
LAFC acquired New York City FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha (5) to help fill a hole on the roster. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

Days after losing center back Eddie Segura to season-ending knee surgery, LAFC took a big step toward plugging that hole by acquiring Nigerian-American defender Sebastien Ibeagha from New York City FC for $150,000 in general allocation money.

New York will get an additional $50,000 in allocation money for LAFC is certain incentives are met.

Ibeagha, 29, was the USL Defender of the Year for San Antonio in 2017, then spent the last 3 1/2 seasons in New York, playing in 64 games. Ibeagha, who was born in Nigeria but moved to the U.S. when he was 9, has also played in Denmark and Iceland and make seven appearances for the U.S. U-20 team.

A solid defender who rarely makes mistakes, Ibeagha played in the Houston Dynamos youth academy and trained with the first team before going to play college soccer at Duke. At 6-foot-2, he gives the LAFC back line both depth and a big body, which it lacks. Tristan Blackmon, at 6-foot-1, is currently the tallest outfield starter on the team.

The team recently acquired $1.75 million in GAM from trades that sent Mark-Anthony Kaye to Colorado and Corey Baird to Houston. Ibeagha will make $177,125 this season, according to figures provided by the MLS Players Association.

“Seb has been a really valuable member of our squad since joining in 2018 and he played a vital role both on and off the pitch for our organization and he will be sincerely missed,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a statement. “He’s been a dependable presence in our defense and his influence in the locker room and throughout the community embodied the values we want our players to have. We wish him all the best at LAFC and throughout the rest of his career.”

Ibeagha requires an international roster spot. He is expected to be available for selection this weekend when LAFC (6-6-5), winless in its last four games, plays at San Jose Sunday.

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
42K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastien Ibeagha
Person
Corey Baird
Person
Eddie Segura
Person
Tristan Blackmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Fc#Lafc#San Antonio Fc#College Soccer#Lafc#Nigerian#Houston Dynamos#Duke#Gam#Nycfc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSmassivereport.com

Supporters’ XI: New York City FC

The age-old sports adage is that “defense wins championships.” Applying that same wisdom to the 2021 Columbus Crew seems to hit the spot at this stage of the Major League Soccer season. With players like goalkeeper Eloy Room and offensive weapons like Kevin Molino, Luis Diaz, Derrick Etienne and Gyasi Zardes expected to be gone on international duty, there was justified cause for concern that the Crew would have a rough summer. It’s been anything but rough, looking at the Eastern Conference table.
MLSNews-Herald

Columbus Crew at New York City FC odds, picks and prediction

The Columbus Crew (6 wins, 3 losses, 6 draws) visit New York City FC (7-5-2) Friday. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Below, we preview the Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSmassivereport.com

How to Watch: Crew vs. New York City FC

July is almost over and the final Friday of the month will have a big Columbus Crew match. The Black & Gold will take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium for the third and final regular season match between the two Eastern Conference rivals. Columbus won the two previous meetings by a 2-1 scoreline with Lucas Zelarayan scoring three free kicks in the matches combined.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC: Big weekend win shows balance but promise

On Saturday, New York City FC played the way they wanted to play and came away with a win. Not just a win, but an emphatic one. It was a borderline impressive and dominant showing from New York City FC, a team that has played well this season but all too often doesn’t have the results to back up their style. That wasn’t the case in a 5-0 win at home over Orlando City SC.
MLSmassivereport.com

Crew takes worse loss of 2021, 4-1 to New York City FC

The Columbus Crew suffered a very uncharacteristic 4-1 loss Friday night to New York City FC on the road. It was the Crew’s fourth loss of the season, but the biggest margin of defeat by far. The loss snapped a six-match unbeaten streak for the Black & Gold and a three-match win streak against NYCFC.
MLScolumbuscrew.com

RECAP | Six-match unbeaten snapped at New York City FC

A high-powered attacking performance from New York City FC saw the hosts snap Columbus Crew's six-match unbeaten streak following a 4-1 defeat for the Black & Gold at Yankee Stadium on Friday evening. Pub & Plaza Tickets. The first drink is on us for Happy Hour on the Lower.com Field...
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Scouting Report: New York City FC

The Columbus Crew is set to take on New York City FC for the third time this season on Friday night in the Bronx. The Crew is looking to continue the team’s six-match unbeaten run and defeat NYCFC for the third time this season. City, meanwhile, hopes to build off...
MLSESPN

MLS Power Rankings: New England back at No. 1, New York City FC surging, Nashville hold at No. 4

Another week of Major League Soccer fun is in the books, which means it's time to break things down and see where everyone sits. We had dramatic late comebacks -- Minnesota United's 95th-minute goal to draw with LAFC, a 91st-minute game-winner for New England, DC United's 92nd-minute goal to beat Cincinnati -- some statement wins (LA Galaxy over Portland, New York City FC over Columbus Crew) -- and talking points galore up and down the standings.
MLSchatsports.com

New York City FC: Statement win for the hottest team in MLS right now

New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10) reads with family members after a baby reveal after the game against the Columbus Crew SC at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. New York City FC continues their hot streak. New York City FC is proving to be one...
MLSnycfc.com

New York City FC Defender James Sands Selected to 2021 MLS All-Star Team

NEW YORK, N.Y., August 4, 2021 – New York City FC today announced that defender James Sands was selected to the 2021 MLS All-Star team as one of Bob Bradley’s selections. The Rye, NY native becomes the first NYCFC Homegrown player to be named to the MLS All-Star team. This is the 21-year-old's second inclusion in the league’s All-Star festivities as he played in the 2018 MLS Homegrown Game.
MLSchatsports.com

Why New York City FC’s road draw is a good thing

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina (32) makes a save against New York City FC midfielder Maximiliano Moralez (10). Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports. New York City FC didn’t look like their recent dominant selves, settling for a scoreless road draw on Wednesday night. Against a Chicago Fire side that has been near the bottom of the league for much of the year, it was a disappointing result from NYCFC.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC: Match against Chicago Fire FC ends in stalemate

New York City FC failed to score in the 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire FC. On Wednesday, New York City FC began a busy month of games on the road. The side travelled to the Windy City to face Chicago Fire FC, a team that has struggled in 2021, and sits toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. Nevertheless, the Pigeons could not underestimate their opponents, for Chicago still has many talented players, and could easily strike on a lapse in focus.
MLSchatsports.com

NYCFC trade Sebastien Ibeagha to LAFC in exchange for $150,000

Friday afternoon, NYCFC announced that they traded backup center back and local drip king Sebastien Ibeagha to LAFC in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocated Money (GAM). City also disclosed that an additional $50,000 can be gained if Ibeagha reaches certain performance incentives. Ibeagha, 29, joined New York City FC...
MLSYES Network

New York City FC set to take on Toronto FC

The month of July was an impressive one for New York City FC in front of goal. The Boys in Blue scored 10 goals in their final three games of the month to underpin their attacking prowess. That trait could be important against Toronto FC this weekend, because as Mitchell...
MLSchatsports.com

New York City FC trade mainstay defender to Los Angeles FC

New York City FC defender Sebastien Ibeagha (5) controls the ball against the CF Montreal during the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. Sebastien Ibeagha traded by New York City FC to LAFC. New York City FC traded away one of their longest-tenured players on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy