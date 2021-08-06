Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Friday August 6th

By Kris Boone
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot and Dry for a classic Concho Valley summer day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s for afternoon highs. Tonight overnight low will fall back into the lower 70s for much of the area. This weekend, winds will begin to turn more from the south-southwest, bring in warm air...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gust#Klst#Klst Evening Forecast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, August the 10th

A hot day for your Tuesday with triple digits and plenty of sunshine. Highs got to the triple digits for the Northern counties and upper 90s for the Southern counties. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s. Winds stay on the breezy side at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the south. There are no major changes to the weather pattern as we go through the week.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Morning Forecast: Tuesday, August 10th

To start off our Tuesday morning, we are looking to have mostly sunny skies. Winds will start from the south around 5-10 mph, then increasing up to twenty miles per hour by the later part of the morning. Temperatures will start in the 70s and eventually climb to the upper 80s to start the afternoon hours. For the second half of today, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to reach the 90s around the region, with some areas possibly getting to the low 100s as well. Winds will continue to come in from the south up to twenty miles per hour. For the evening hours, an increase in cloud cover can be expected across the Concho Valley. Temperatures will be back down to the 70s for overnight lows and winds will also calm down significantly around 5-10 mph from the south. Tomorrow will have a slight cool down for some of us. A mix of sun and clouds can also be expected for the middle of this week. Temperatures will be in the 90s and winds will be coming from the south up to 10-15 mph. We will continue to have partly cloudy skies for the second half of the week with temperatures hitting the 90s for highs, and a few cities could see triple digits periodically as well. This weekend, we are looking at late afternoon showers popping up for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will cool down rapidly during this small little bursts of rain, and a few thunderstorms could also develop. Kicking off next week, we will be back in the upper 90s to low 100s for highs with partly cloudy skies and more late afternoon showers and storms possible to develop around the viewing area.
Environmentconchovalleyhomepage.com

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Tuesday, August 10th

For the rest of our afternoon, we are looking to have plenty of sunny skies. The cloudy conditions we had earlier this morning are not expected to come back. Temperatures will be reaching to the 90s, with a few areas possibly getting to the 100s as well. Winds will continue to come from the south with speeds up to 20 miles per hour. As we get into the evening hours, we are looking to have partly cloudy skies again. Winds will calm down a bit, coming from the south around 5-10 mph and temperatures will drop back down to the 70s. For the rest of this week, we are looking to have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to be hitting at least the 90s heading into the weekend. Spotty showers could develop later in the afternoon hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday of next week. Better chances of showers and storms could develop on Sunday as we end the upcoming weekend. Temperatures next week look to be in the 90s for highs at this point.
EnvironmentKEYT

Tuesday evening forecast August 10th

High pressure aloft will strengthen through the week, prompting a warming trend mainly across the valleys and mountains. Due to this activity onshore flow will weaken each day, resulting in triple digit heat inland by Wednesday. Night to morning clouds and fog remain near the coastline with, some areas of dense fog before clearing out. Plus monsoonal moisture could bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the eastern mountains and areas further south until mid-week.
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Tuesday, August 10 Evening Forecast

The summer swelter will continue for a few more days. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon warmed into the mid-90s with heat index values back over 100°. Similar highs and heat indices can be expected through Thursday and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire area through that timeframe. The pattern...
EnvironmentKEYT

Tuesday evening forecast August 10th

High pressure aloft will strengthen through the week, prompting a warming trend mainly across the valleys and mountains. Due to this activity onshore flow will weaken each day, resulting in triple digit heat inland by Wednesday. Night to morning clouds and fog remain near the coastline with, some areas of dense fog before clearing out. Plus monsoonal moisture could bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the eastern mountains and areas further south until mid-week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy