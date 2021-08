Those who held out on buying the new iMac 2021 in the hope that a pro model will arrive soon may need to wait a little longer, if a new rumor is to be believed. Regular tipster Dylandkt on Twitter claims that while Apple will have new M1X-powered Mac products to show off later this year, a larger, more powerful iMac unfortunately won't be among them. Apparently, Apple is doing this in the hope of avoiding the models competing for attention, and that it's also had its hand forced due to delays in product launches.