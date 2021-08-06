Cancel
Gameday preview: Minnesota United vs. Houston

By Jerry Zgoda
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

7 p.m. vs. Houston at Allianz Field - BSN, 1500-AM Preview: The Loons on Friday acquired Honduras Olympic team midfielder Joseph Rosales on an 18-month loan from a club in Panama's top division. They scouted the 20-year-old who can play both central midfield and left back with the Honduran U-23 national team in Olympic qualifying against Hassani Dotson and the U.S. U-23 team in Mexico in March. Loons coach Adrian Heath in a team statement said Rosales "held his own" against the United States in a qualifying semifinal that sent Honduras to the Olympics. "That's meaningful," Heath said. "He's a versatile player with massive upside." … The Loons haven't played since last Saturday's 2-2 draw against Vancouver, which was their third game in eight days. They are 6-5-5 overall, including 5-2-1 at home. Houston is 3-5-9, and 0-5-5 on the road. … The Dynamo's Darwin Quintero still holds Loons records for goals, assists and shots on goal.

www.startribune.com

