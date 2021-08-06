Cancel
Can I watch the Fortnite Rift Tour Ariana Grande concert if I missed it?

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of people missed the Fortnite Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande and are hoping there’s a second chance to see her perform in-game, while others just want to see the concert again. Fortunately, there’s more than one show, but players will need to make sure they’re ready to get in line at the right times to get a chance to see an encore. So, those that missed the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert need not worry; there are more opportunities to check it out.

