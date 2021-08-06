Cancel
Minnesota State

Buffalo man killed after being struck by Little Falls driver while walking on interstate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Little Falls man was involved in an accident that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Buffalo man, July 28. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Anthony Hanson, 49, Little Falls, was westbound on Interstate 94, east of the Highway 25 exit in Monticello, at about 11:54 p.m. July 28, when he struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. Hanson was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup.

