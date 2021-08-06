Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Utah Jazz draft pick Jared Butler won’t play in Las Vegas Summer League

By Sarah Todd
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Utah Jazz fans hoping to get a look at the Jazz’s 2021 draft pick next week during the Las Vegas Summer League will have to wait until the 2021-22 season begins. On Friday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik spoke to local reporters about the team’s offseason moves and indicated that if the offseason wasn’t so compressed he would have liked to Jared Butler play Summer League ball, but with the situation the way that it is, he’d prefer for Butler to have a little more time to ramp up and get to know the Jazz’s system.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
17K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Butler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Las Vegas#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBASportsGrid

Will Jared Butler Be Drafted Before Cameron Thomas?

Here are a couple of players very close in terms of where they’re predicted to be drafted on Thursday night. Soon to be a former Baylor Bear, Jared Butler sits at -120 to go higher than LSU’s Cameron Thomas at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The Case for Butler. Jared Butler was...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

Utah Jazz select Jared Butler. Here’s what he brings to the team.

Editor’s note • This story is available to Salt Lake Tribune subscribers only. Thank you for supporting local journalism. You’re not supposed to get players like this with the 40th pick in the NBA Draft. A first-team All-American with an NBA skillset at just 20 years old? Generally, that’s a...
NBApeachtreehoops.com

2021 NBA Draft scouting report: Jared Butler

Peachtree Hoops NBA Draft scouting report series winds down with a look at Jared Butler out of Baylor. In recent memory, it’s hard for me to think of many prospects less divisive in the scouting community than Baylor guard Jared Butler. I don’t think I’ve talked to one draft watcher during this whole cycle who doesn’t like him, at least to some degree. And it’s not hard to see why. One of the best players in college basketball, Butler put a bow on a distinguished NCAA career with a victory over undefeated Gonzaga in the national title game.
NBAksl.com

Utah Jazz trade down and grab Baylor's Jared Butler with No. 40 pick

Baylor guard Jared Butler celebrates as he walks off the court after the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (Darron Cummings, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — On the night Justin Zanik completed his first draft as the head decision maker of an NBA team, he talked to his wife in excitement.
NBAkslsports.com

Mailbag: Jazz Draft Butler, Trade Favors

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz had their first significant opportunity to change the roster in the post-Dennis Lindsey era and took full advantage by using a second-round draft pick to select Jared Butler before trading Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The moves set the Jazz...
NBAkslsports.com

What Are Jazz Getting In Baylor Guard Jared Butler?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz may very well have gotten the steal of the draft when they selected Jared Butler with the 40th pick in the second round of the NBA Draft. Butler was considered a top-20 prospect by most outlets but fell in the draft due...
NBAABC 4

Jared Butler excited to join Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz feel like they got a steal with the 40th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Utah drafted Jared Butler, a six-foot three-inch guard from Baylor. Butler wasn’t expecting to fall to the 40th pick but he’s happy he landed with the Jazz.
NBAkslsports.com

Rookie Jared Butler On Jazz: ‘This Is Where I’m Supposed To Be’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz introduced rookie guard Jared Butler on Saturday, making the Baylor product available to the media for the first time since draft night. The guard was never expected to land in Utah as most projections had the college star protected go anywhere from the late lottery to the early 20s in the draft.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

After stressful draft night, Jared Butler is ready to show his mettle with the Jazz

On Thursday night as the NBA draft was underway, there were two very different scenes playing out. At Zions Bank Basketball Campus, the Utah Jazz front office and staff were continuously gathering intel and traded down from the 30th pick — the final one of the first round — to the second round, 40th overall, and were waiting with bated breath as it came time for them to make a selection.
NBAespn700sports.com

Sarah Todd on Jazz/NBA Draft, Jared Butler, Mike Conley free agency, Favors trade + more

Des News Jazz beat writer Sarah Todd joins The Drive to recap yesterday’s NBA Draft, assess the Favors trade, Jared Butler(medical concerns), Conley FA situation, Utah’s remaining needs, balancing offseason roster adjustments with chemistry + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more...
NBAUSA Today

Sixers expect all three rookies to play in Las Vegas Summer League

The NBA will descend upon Las Vegas in August for the 2021 NBA Summer League that the 2020 rookies were not able to be a part of due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That will be the time for the rookies to get ready for the 2021-22 season and continue to develop their game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy