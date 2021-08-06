Utah Jazz draft pick Jared Butler won’t play in Las Vegas Summer League

Utah Jazz fans hoping to get a look at the Jazz’s 2021 draft pick next week during the Las Vegas Summer League will have to wait until the 2021-22 season begins. On Friday, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik spoke to local reporters about the team’s offseason moves and indicated that if the offseason wasn’t so compressed he would have liked to Jared Butler play Summer League ball, but with the situation the way that it is, he’d prefer for Butler to have a little more time to ramp up and get to know the Jazz’s system.