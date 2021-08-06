UCHealth Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Locations On Aug. 7 & Aug. 14

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics on two Saturdays in August at three locations across Colorado. The locations are UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Memorial Administrative Center in Colorado Springs.

“The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michelle Barron in a statement, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth, adding that the vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. “The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the Delta variant.”

UCHealth’s additional clinic hours are as follows:

University of Colorado Hospital, 12605 E. 16 th Ave., Aurora (Bruce Schroffel Conference Center)

Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older)

Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)

Medical Center of the Rockies , 2500 Mountain Ave., Loveland (Navajo Peak Conference Room, lower level)

Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)

Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

Memorial Administrative Center , 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs (Cuchara Room)

Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)

Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

Note: Vaccinations are also available at the Memorial Administrative Center from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics; no appointments are necessary. Additional information about the vaccine can be found on the COVID-19 vaccine page on the UCHealth website .