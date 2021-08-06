Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

UCHealth Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Locations On Aug. 7 & Aug. 14

By Jennifer McRae
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xs1Z8_0bKLycE100

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – UCHealth is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics on two Saturdays in August at three locations across Colorado. The locations are UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland and Memorial Administrative Center in Colorado Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COOtD_0bKLycE100

(credit: CBS)

“The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michelle Barron in a statement, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth, adding that the vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. “The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the Delta variant.”

UCHealth’s additional clinic hours are as follows:

University of Colorado Hospital, 12605 E. 16 th Ave., Aurora (Bruce Schroffel Conference Center)

  • Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older)
  • Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)

Medical Center of the Rockies , 2500 Mountain Ave., Loveland (Navajo Peak Conference Room, lower level)

  • Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
  • Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)

Memorial Administrative Center , 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs (Cuchara Room)

  • Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine)
  • Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)
  • Note: Vaccinations are also available at the Memorial Administrative Center from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics; no appointments are necessary. Additional information about the vaccine can be found on the COVID-19 vaccine page on the UCHealth website .

Comments / 2

CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
City
Loveland, CO
Aurora, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Colorado Springs, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Health
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
Colorado Springs, CO
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Uchealth#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid Vaccine Clinics#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Adams County Offers Incentives To Help Boost Vaccinations

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Health experts continue to advocate for vaccines as the best way to curb this rise in COVID-19 cases. Some counties in Colorado are offering more incentives to get doses into the arms of those living in underserved communities. (credit: CBS) The Village Exchange Center in Aurora was able to administer the vaccines and give families up to $1,000. This incentive was possible as the Village Exchange Center received $1 million from Adams County to launch the vaccine equity fund. This pilot program serves Black and Indigenous people of color in communities that have a higher rate of not getting...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Average Age Of COVID Hospitalizations In Colorado Drops

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – Doctors say patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 range in age, medical history, and include both genders, but overwhelmingly have one trait in common: they are not vaccinated. As more people are admitted for severe illness from the virus, the average age has dropped concerning medical staff about the need to increase vaccinations. “The danger really is when the breathing becomes so difficult, they cannot breathe,” said Dr. Eric Lung, chief medical officer for Sky Ridge Medical Center. Lung says they’re seeing an increase in patients over the past week and some have come from other states. Of...
EducationPosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado’s American Academy Of Pediatrics Pushes For Universal Mask Mandates In Schools

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics wants state leaders to enact universal mask mandates for all schools and day cares in the state. The group sent a letter to Gov. Jared Police, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials pushing for action. (credit: CBS) The chapter says the mandates would be in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Further, the group cites masks would help protect children who cannot get vaccinated, yet, and help prevent spreading COVID-19. “The...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Denver: Milk Market, Other Bonanno Concepts Locations, To Require Staff, Guests Be Vaccinated

DENVER (CBS4) – You’ll need more than a reservation to dine at certain restaurants in Denver by the end of summer. The owner behind some of the city’s most popular restaurants will require both staff and customers be vaccinated by the end of September. (credit: CBS) By Sept. 30, Bonanno Concepts says all its staff will be fully vaccinated. The restaurant group is asking that guests be fully vaccinated by that date as well. “We realized that we need to make a big move now so we aren’t having to make a lot of ‘little big’ moves in the short-term future. We need...
ProtestsPosted by
CBS Denver

Some UCHealth Employees Protest Being Required To Get COVID Vaccine

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Monday morning, nurses and healthcare workers lined up on the sidewalk outside of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital to protest a requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine or lose their jobs. UCHealth is just one of the hospitals requiring the shots. “I think this is why we live in the United States and that we have the ability to do that, and I think people should be able to express their opinions,” Dr. Michelle Barron said. (credit: CBS) Barron is the Senior Medical Director of Infection and Prevention for UCHealth. She expressed compassion for those who wanted to voice...
Boulder, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Masks Will Be Required Indoors At CU Boulder To Start Off Fall Semester

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – When the fall semester begins in Boulder, masks will be required indoors on the University of Colorado campus. Last spring CU announced that the COVID vaccine would be required for students, faculty and staff this fall. (credit: CBS) The university made the facial coverings announcement on Tuesday and said the mandate will go into effect on campus on Friday. CU Boulder will return to requiring masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status as of Aug. 13.Following updated public health recommendations, the campus will renew the required use of facial coverings in public indoor spaces.More ➡️ https://t.co/jef4LhY7W4 pic.twitter.com/c5iEsoCDiY — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) August 10, 2021 A statement from CU included the following explanation: “Considering the increasing rates of the COVID-19 delta variant, this decision was made to support the public health and safety of our community and support a consistent in-person experience this semester. Campus officials have consulted regularly with local public health officials about the conditions in our community and support masking in educational settings as a means of maintaining the continuity of the campus educational experiences without changes in modality or capacity restrictions.” The university’s “Fall Welcome” events start on Sunday and the first day of classes is Aug. 23.
El Paso County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID Vaccinations Dwindling In El Paso County As Hospitalizations Increase

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – According to new statistics released by UCHealth, they are now caring for more than 125 COVID-19 patients statewide. That’s the most in nearly three months. In addition, hospitalizations for COVID-19 across the UCHealth system have doubled in less than four weeks. “We are in a spike directly caused by the unvaccinated,” said Dr. Richard Zane, Chief Innovation Officer for UCHealth and Chair of Emergency Medicine for the CU School of Medicine. “Those patients are almost all in the areas with the lowest vaccination rates.” It’s all thanks to the new highly contagious Delta variant and some people still refusing...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Arson Victim Remembered As Ambitious, Honored With CSU Engineering Scholarship

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The legacy of an immigrant from Senegal will live on for decades, or longer, thanks to a new scholarship from Kiewit Corporation, Colorado State University and dozens of donors. The new Djibril “Jibby” Diol Engineering Scholarship was created to advance the education of future engineers who want to give back to their communities through public service and engineering. (credit: Diol family) Diol was tragically killed in a case of arson in August of 2020. One of Diol’s best friends, Ousman Ba, met Diol when they were attending CSU. The two connected and bonded deeply through their native roots. “We...
Greeley, COPosted by
CBS Denver

University Of Northern Colorado Gets $500K To Restore Historic African American Townsite Of Dearfield

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Northern Colorado has been awarded $497,776 to help fund rehabilitation efforts at the African American townsite of Dearfield. The preservation efforts are part of the Dearfield Dream Project, which aims to restore Dearfield as a seasonal education and research center. (credit: CBS) Located east of Greeley along Highway 34, Dearfield was founded in 1910 as an African American farming community. The settlement, which covered approximately 20 square miles, grew to about 200-300 residents before being devastated by the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl in the early 1930s. “There is immense potential here in understanding our...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Here Are Tips For Motivating Your Student To Wear A Mask In School

(CBS4) – As students return to school, many districts are requiring that they wear masks. But getting some children to wear a face covering can be a battle for parents. (credit: CBS) Laura-Anne Cleveland is the Associate Chief Nursing Officer from Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children. On CBSN Denver, she provided some tips for motivating students to mask up. She says teens may be the hardest to reach. (credit: CBS) “The most important part is to be honest with them, you want to share with them what’s happening in other states, you want to share the risks, but you do not want to scare...
Weld County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Thousands Of Weld County Students Given Free Health Checks, Vaccinations & School Supplies

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Thousands of northern Colorado children will start the 2021-2022 school year with new backpacks, school supplies and clear health thanks to Greeley Evans School District Six. The district partnered with Banner Health, the Latino Coalition of Weld County and several other local organizations to make sure all students had free access to medical checks and school supplies before the start of the new semester. (credit: CBS) Thousands lined the sidewalks of the Island Grove complex in Northern Greeley on Saturday for the free family-friendly event. Those who attended were given the opportunity to have their children receive medical...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Smoke Will Start Clearing Soon, For Now It Remains Very Unhealthy

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly wind in the atmosphere above Colorado will continue to transport thick, unhealthy wildfire smoke from California. The smoke will keep the air unhealthy for everyone through Tuesday before improvement on Wednesday. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has declared the air unhealthy again for all residents on Tuesday regardless of age or health. Outdoor exercise is discouraged and windows should remain closed. It is the 37th consecutive day with unhealthy air due due to smoke and/or ozone and the 50th day since June. The average is about 35 days for the entire summer. (source: CBS) There...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Mushroom Foragers Pleased With Good Year Of Picking

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Mushroom lovers are saying it’s a banner year for foraging. Of course, we have to remind everyone, not all mushrooms are edible, and can be poisonous. “Really what mushroom needs is some moisture and some warmth,” Orion Aon said. (credit: CBS) Aon runs Forage Colorado, it’s a forum that share information about picking wild foods.  He told CBS4, the moisture from recent rains and higher temps have made conditions perfect for all kinds of varieties to spread. The season has seen tasty edible mushrooms pop up nearly everywhere around the 10,000 feet elevation mark and beyond.   Some popular...
Adams County, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Mosquitoes in Adams County Test Positive For West Nile Virus

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Tri-County Health Department has confirmed the first West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes in Adams County this year. There are no human cases reported in the region so far, but officials are urging residents to take precautions. (credit: CBS) “These first mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus is a good reminder for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to eliminate mosquito breeding areas around their home,” said Dr. John Douglas, Jr., with TCHD. Residents should get rid of standing water in rain gutters, old tires, buckets, plastic covers, or any other container of water where mosquitoes can breed “Everyone should take precautions since West...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Funding To Help Repair I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon & Other State Infrastructure

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s been officially one year since the Grizzly Creek Fire started near Glenwood Springs. Heavy rain this summer on the burn scar has pushed mounds of mud and debris onto Interstate 70. The Highway Administration approved Colorado’s request for aid to repair the road. The agency is releasing $11.6 million which is 10% of what the state wants to repair the interstate and train travel through Glenwood Canyon. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It comes as the longer-term Infrastructure Act was passed by the U.S. Senate to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ delight. “We are ready...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Federal Highway Administration Releases $11.6 Million To Help Repair I-70 After Devastating Mudslides In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Just one day after requesting support, the Federal Highway Administration has released $11.6 million to help repair and cleanup in the aftermath of last month’s devastating mudslides on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. The amount is 10% of the total request. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) It’s all hands on deck to clean up and repair I-70 through Glenwood Canyon after fierce mudslides not only damaged the highway but literally changed the course of the Colorado River. “We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on...
Glenwood Springs, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis Requests $116 Million In Federal Aid To Repair I-70 In Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – After multiple mudslides and large debris flows, Gov. Jared Polis is seeking $116 million in federal aid to repair the severe damage to Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon — and explore alternate routes. (credit: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “While Coloradans understand the magnitude of destruction, the disruption to people’s lives and livelihoods grows as the interstate remains closed,” Gov. Polis and Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew wrote to Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Acting Administrator Stephanie Pollack. The request noted that the ongoing closure also is having significant implications for interstate travel...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Flight For Life Forced To Turn Down Flights Due To Thick Smoke In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Lack of visibility due to the wildfire smoke hovering over Colorado forced Flight for Life to turn down six flights in the last three days. The program director tells CBS4 low visibility made it too dangerous to fly. (credit: CBS) Crews had to divert several other flights to less-risky and longer routes which creates longer response times. Sometimes, ground emergency crews had to respond in place of a flight because of bad conditions. The smoke in Colorado is primarily coming from wildfires burning in northern California, specifically the Dixie Fire. Flight for Life helicopter (credit: CBS) Flight for Life services the Denver metro area, Summit County, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Durango with five helicopters, three ambulances and three planes.
KidsPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID Cases Among Children Increasing, Doctors Say

DENVER (CBS4) – In Colorado, state health officials report the number of residents ages 19 and under made up almost 4% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week ending Aug. 1. The largest age group (60-69) made up 20% of hospitalizations. The National Institutes of health says more than 1,400 children are in the hospital with COVID across the country. (credit: CBS) CBS News reports doctors are seeing an uptick in child cases and more severe illness in those children. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 93,824 child COVID-19 cases were reported between July 29 and August 5, with children representing 15% of the weekly reported cases in the U.S. The CDC says that while children are generally at lower risk for serious illness from COVID-19 than adults, those with preexisting conditions may face more severe symptoms. And even some previously healthy kids are ending up hospitalized.  
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Glenn Croy From Colorado Springs Pleads Guilty In Capitol Riot

(CBS4) — One of several Coloradans arrested for taking part in the riot at the nation’s Capitol in January has pleaded guilty. Glenn Wes Lee Croy is from Colorado Springs. Pictures taken on Jan. 6 show Croy inside the Capitol, posing for photos with other protesters. (credit: U.S. District Court) He faced federal charges of unlawful entry on a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Croy pleaded guilty to “parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.” (credit: U.S. District Court) His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 15.    

Comments / 2

Community Policy