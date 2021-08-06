Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

2022 Number One Recruit Jalen Duren Commits to Memphis, will Reclassify

By Dylan Hargis
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2022 Recruiting class’ number one recruit Jalen Duren has committed to the Memphis Tigers and will reclassify to the 2021 class. Head Coach Penny Hardaway has landed perhaps his best recruit ever and maybe even the best recruit to ever play for the Memphis Tigers. Duren will now enroll in classes at Memphis this fall and will be eligible to play for the program this season. He picked the Memphis Tigers over the G League Ignite team, Maimi Hurricanes and, Kentucky Wildcats.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Oregon State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandler Lawson
Person
Emoni Bates
Person
Penny Hardaway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Nba Draft#The Memphis Tigers#Maimi Hurricanes#Sportscenter#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
Related
NBAYardbarker

Dame Lillard responds to getting benched by Gregg Popovich

Damian Lillard is known as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is so effective at the end of games, in fact, that the closing moments of outings have become known as Dame Time. Unfortunately for him, Lillard hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase that portion of his game...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Set To Become Latest Member Of Antetokounmpo Family To Join The NBA After Indiana Pacers Invite Him For Workout Ahead Of 2021 NBA Draft

The Antetokounmpo family has bred champions so far. Giannis Antetokounmpo has become one of the premier superstars in the NBA and has won almost every conceivable high-level accolade in the NBA. Whereas Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo have also been part of teams that have gone on to win NBA championships.
NBACBS Sports

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, expected to sign with Hornets for Summer League, per report

LiAngelo Ball, brother of Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is expected to sign with the Charlotte Hornets for the NBA's upcoming summer league in Las Vegas, according to Sports Illustrated's Rod Boone. LiAngelo is the middle brother in the Ball family, and thus far, is the least accomplished on the basketball court. While Lonzo and LaMelo were top draft picks, LiAngelo has not yet played in an NBA game.
Oregon StateBleacher Report

Emoni Bates Reclassifies to Class of 2021; Considering G League, MSU, Oregon, Memphis

Emoni Bates will be playing basketball at the professional or collegiate level sooner than expected. According to Joe Tipton of On3Sports, the highly regarded recruit is reclassifying from the 2022 class to the 2021 class and considering the G League, Oregon, Memphis and Michigan State. Bates was listed as a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 overall player in the class of 2022, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Tigers top target Duren to announce his college intention Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday will be a bid day for University of Memphis men’s basketball. That’s when the nation’s top recruit, Jalen Duren, will announce his college intention. The 6′10″, 235 pounder from Philadelphia put the Tigers on his final five list last month. That list also includes Miami...
Memphis, TNwmcactionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers Men’s basketball gains No. 2 top prospect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jalen Duren, the number two prospect, has committed to the Memphis Tigers. Duren will reclassify into the 2021 class and join Penny Hardaway’s basketball program for the upcoming season. Duren chose Memphis out of a final list that included Miami, Kentucky, the NBA’s G League and...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 25 Poll

The 2021 college football regular season is almost upon us. Tuesday morning, USA TODAY’s college football preseason Coaches’ Poll top 25 was released. There weren’t too many surprises within the top 25. Alabama came in at No. 1, followed by Clemson at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4 and Georgia at No. 5.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors showing renewed interest in blockbuster trade

The Golden State Warriors stayed put on NBA Draft night, selecting two promising lottery talents in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. They also made the decision to cling tight to Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman, two of their most widely mentioned trade assets. Now, however, the Dubs are back in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy