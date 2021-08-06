2022 Number One Recruit Jalen Duren Commits to Memphis, will Reclassify

The 2022 Recruiting class’ number one recruit Jalen Duren has committed to the Memphis Tigers and will reclassify to the 2021 class. Head Coach Penny Hardaway has landed perhaps his best recruit ever and maybe even the best recruit to ever play for the Memphis Tigers. Duren will now enroll in classes at Memphis this fall and will be eligible to play for the program this season. He picked the Memphis Tigers over the G League Ignite team, Maimi Hurricanes and, Kentucky Wildcats.