Rockwall, TX

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall closes North ER, shifts staff to main hospital for COVID response

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
 4 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 6, 2021) Texas Health Hospital Rockwall posted the following announcement on social media this evening:. Texas Health Hospital Rockwall’s North ER, located at 2265 N. Lakeshore Drive, will close effective midnight tonight (Friday, Aug. 6). This temporary closure will allow members of the medical team to transfer to our hospital’s main campus on Horizon Road, where they will provide care related to the pandemic.

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

 https://BlueRibbonNews.com
