King County, WA

Vehicle of interest identified in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Maple Valley

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
KING COUNTY, Wash. — As an investigation of a fatal hit-and-run in Maple Valley continues, the King County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle of interest has been identified in the July 18 tragedy.

A jogger, 53-year-old Greg Moore, was hit by a driver and found across the street from the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, located at 23855 Southeast 216th Street.

Investigators said they are looking for information regarding any gray 2001-2006 Toyota Camrys or similar models with headlight and/or hood damage.

Officials believe the Camry pictured above might have been traveling with another vehicle around 6:15 a.m. in the area of the 22700 block of Southeast 216th Way.

KIRO 7 had previously spoken with Moore’s wife, Michelle Moore, who wants someone to come forward so her family can get closure.

“And the person who did this, you made a mistake. And they may not be a bad person by what they did was wrong,” she said. “I need to talk to that person. I need to yell at that person a little bit, at least because we had plans.”

Michelle Moore said she and Greg were to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in September, were awaiting the birth of their first grandchild two months later and were planning to travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line (206-296-3311) and reference case C21022337.

Moore’s family set up a GoFundMe account so they can offer a reward to find the hit-and-run driver.

