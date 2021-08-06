'There's An Anger I Feel': Mainers With Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Ride Wave Of Symptoms And Emotions
The Maine CDC has identified 56 more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are vaccinated. That brings the total in the state to 712. The agency says the true number is likely higher, but these cases still account for just a fraction of infections in Maine - less than 2% since vaccines have become available. Still, some of the people affected are riding a wave of symptoms - and emotions.www.mainepublic.org
Comments / 0