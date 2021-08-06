'There's An Anger I Feel': Mainers With Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Ride Wave Of Symptoms And Emotions

Sadly, vaccines cannot prevent every single illness — and the same is true for current COVID-19 vaccines, as officials at the Centers for Disease Control have begun sharing more details of what are known as 'breakthrough' coronavirus cases. Because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that spreads COVID-19 around the world, has mutated and developed into different viral strains over time, fully vaccinated individuals may become infected and not immediately know it. These breakthrough cases are mounting as CDC officials have reported 6,000+ individuals being treated for their illnesses nationwide, even though that figure may be underreported.