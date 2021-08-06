Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

'There's An Anger I Feel': Mainers With Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Ride Wave Of Symptoms And Emotions

By Maine Public
mainepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine CDC has identified 56 more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among people who are vaccinated. That brings the total in the state to 712. The agency says the true number is likely higher, but these cases still account for just a fraction of infections in Maine - less than 2% since vaccines have become available. Still, some of the people affected are riding a wave of symptoms - and emotions.

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
State
California State
Local
Maine Vaccines
Local
Maine COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Lincolnville, ME
Local
Maine Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#U S Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Texas Statefox4news.com

Fully vaccinated North Texas doctor gets COVID-19 breakthrough infection

DALLAS - A North Texas doctor says the COVID vaccine likely saved his life. The retired physician became one of the rare breakthrough cases. A few days into his vacation to Provincetown, Massachusetts, Dr. Brady Allen began feeling sick. He and his husband were both fully vaccinated, so the 67-year-old retired physician thought it was allergies up until his symptoms got worse.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Is laryngitis a symptom of COVID-19?

Laryngitis means inflammation of the vocal cords. A person with laryngitis may notice changes to their voice and pain when they talk or swallow. Some people with COVID-19 may experience these symptoms. Laryngitis can occur due to COVID-19 itself or another cause, such as smoking. People with COVID-19 may experience...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Early Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection Likely to Differ Among Age Groups: Study

The symptoms for early COVID-19 infection may differ among age groups and between men and women, suggest new research published in The Lancet Digital Health. These differences are most notable between younger age groups (16-59 years) compared to older age groups (60-80 years and over), while men have different symptoms compared to women in the early stages of COVID-19 infection.
Public Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

10 COVID-19 Breakthrough Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore, According to Doctors

Sadly, vaccines cannot prevent every single illness — and the same is true for current COVID-19 vaccines, as officials at the Centers for Disease Control have begun sharing more details of what are known as 'breakthrough' coronavirus cases. Because SARS-CoV-2, the virus that spreads COVID-19 around the world, has mutated and developed into different viral strains over time, fully vaccinated individuals may become infected and not immediately know it. These breakthrough cases are mounting as CDC officials have reported 6,000+ individuals being treated for their illnesses nationwide, even though that figure may be underreported.
Public Healthadvisory.com

Your immune system responds very differently to a 'breakthrough' Covid-19 infection

It's "an arithmetic inevitability" that some people vaccinated against the coronavirus will contract so-called "breakthrough" infections—but a vaccinated person's immune system responds to the virus in distinctive ways that dramatically reduce the risk of serious disease, Katherine J. Wu writes for The Atlantic. How common are breakthrough infections?. According to...
Sciencewvik.org

Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Are Rare, But Delta Poses Risks To Vaccinated People

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are still quite rare, but scientists are now learning more about the risks posed by the delta variant to people who are vaccinated. Joe Palca is a science correspondent for NPR. Since joining NPR in 1992, Palca has covered a range of science topics — everything from biomedical research to astronomy. He is currently focused on the eponymous series, "Joe's Big Idea." Stories in the series explore the minds and motivations of scientists and inventors. Palca is also the founder of NPR Scicommers – A science communication collective.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

Youth focus of COVID-19 infections in Mexico's 3rd wave

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hours after Mexico City authorities raised the capital’s COVID-19 alert level in the face of surging infections, especially among young people, residents packed a plaza on a pleasant evening in the charming Coyoacan borough. Among them was Mario Estrada Flores, a lanky 21-year-old college student, who...
foxwilmington.com

COVID-19 breakthrough infections with severe outcomes comprise 0.01% of cases

Unvaccinated Americans are largely driving transmission, White House officials said Monday, and while breakthrough infections do occur, less than 1 percent of cases result in hospitalization or death. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated, where the vast majority of spread is — in this country is among those who...
Public HealthPosted by
MinnPost

What is a breakthrough infection? Six questions answered about catching COVID-19 after vaccination

This article is republished from The Conversation. If you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, maybe you figured you no longer need to worry about contracting the coronavirus. But along with the rising number of new COVID-19 cases globally and growing concern about highly transmissible strains like the delta variant come reports of fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19.
Public HealthWANE-TV

COVID-19 associated with acceleration of Alzheimer’s symptoms

(WANE) (CBS) – Researchers have found a link between Alzheimer’s Disease and COVID-19. The research found that COVID could play a role in advancing Alzheimer’s in some patients. The Alzheimer’s Association said many coronavirus survivors deal with the loss of smell and taste, as well as persistent forgetfulness. This is...
Utah StateHuron Daily Tribune

Utah's hospitals feeling the strain of latest COVID wave

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s hospitals are feeling the strain as coronavirus cases increase, the vast majority among unvaccinated people, officials said Tuesday. Republican Gov. Spencer Cox called the latest wave a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” yet maintained the state wouldn’t be following New York in requiring people show they got the shot. Still, if private companies require some sort of proof, state would support them, he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy