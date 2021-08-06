Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kitsap County, WA

Woman charged with murder after twins found dead

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Silverdale woman was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with two counts of murder in the deaths of her children on Friday, after she told investigators she “lost track of the days and believed she had starved them to death.”

The charges against Sherrie Hill, 55, were accompanied by special allegations of domestic violence because the 18-year-olds were identified as her twin children: Connor Hill and Chelsea Hill, The Kitsap Sun reported.

Hill was arrested Thursday after she arrived at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Silverdale and told employees she was suicidal and her “nonverbal autistic” children were dead in her home.

Hill said she neglected them, that she couldn’t remember the last time she fed them, and denied intending to harm them, according to court documents.

Fire crews were sent to her residence near the Bangor sub base and found the bodies.

Hill told investigators that the twins shared a bedroom and slept in twin beds. She said the room was blocked by baby gates. Hill told detectives it had been approximately a week since her sister visited and that the twins were alive.

Kitsap County Coroner Jeff Wallis said autopsies were completed Friday but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation and return of toxicology tests.

Hill remains in custody. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer to comment.

Comments / 15

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Silverdale, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Kitsap County, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
City
Bremerton, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Autopsies#St Michael#Ap#The Kitsap Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Dalton, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

GBI: Deputies kill man who fired at them during standoff

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies killed an armed man who fired at authorities during a standoff in northwest Georgia, investigators said. The shooting happened late Monday night in the unincorporated community of Rocky Face, in Whitfield County near Dalton, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a news release.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

2 killed, others hurt in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two people were killed and others were hurt in a shooting in Northeast Portland’s Madison South neighborhood, police said. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the deaths would mark the 57th and 58th homicides this year in Portland. Shortly before 5:30 a.m., police say several people called 911 about...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
The Associated Press

Former Tulsa officer sentenced for lying to gun dealer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A former Tulsa police officer has been sentenced to probation over the straw purchase of a firearm for her boyfriend, federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Latoya Lisa Dythe, 27, was sentenced to five years of probation for conspiring to make a false statement to a firearms dealer when buying a pistol, said acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Comments / 15

Community Policy