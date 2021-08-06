1 killed, 1 life-flighted after fiery crash involving big rig in Madera County, CHP says

California Highway Patrol officers say a driver's error caused a fiery crash in Madera County.

It happened just before 8:30 Thursday night near Ave. 6 and Highway 145

Investigators say a minivan traveling east on Avenue 6 ran a stop sign and collided with a big rig heading south on Highway 145.

The minivan burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene, and a passenger in the front seat was flown to the hospital.

The driver of the big rig only complained of some pain.

There's no word yet if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.