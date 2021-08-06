Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madera County, CA

1 killed, 1 life-flighted after fiery crash involving big rig in Madera County, CHP says

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ltRh_0bKLuIcl00

California Highway Patrol officers say a driver's error caused a fiery crash in Madera County.

It happened just before 8:30 Thursday night near Ave. 6 and Highway 145

Investigators say a minivan traveling east on Avenue 6 ran a stop sign and collided with a big rig heading south on Highway 145.

The minivan burst into flames.

The driver died at the scene, and a passenger in the front seat was flown to the hospital.

The driver of the big rig only complained of some pain.

There's no word yet if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Comments / 0

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Madera County, CA
Accidents
Madera County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Madera County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#California Highway Patrol#Big Rig#Heading South#Drugs#Accident#Highway 145 Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy