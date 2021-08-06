Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

'Going to be around forever': UC Davis doctor fears COVID-19 is here to stay regardless of vaccines

Posted by 
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAzQe_0bKLtvZX00

Dr. Jonathan Eisen is an evolutionary biologist at UC Davis and is an expert in DNA sequencing to study the evolution of microbes. What does he think of the evolution of COVID-19 at this point?

RELATED: Doctors in favor of requiring proof of vaccination to enter Bay Area businesses

"These vaccines are remarkable in terms of how well they work but on the pessimistic side, I think this is what will become known as an endemic pathogen," he said. "It's going to be around forever. We're not going to wipe it out."

He said he's concerned about the number of unvaccinated people, explaining, "we have hundreds of millions of people around the globe who are infected. Each one of them provides a new breeding ground for new variants to show up."

Eventually herd immunity could kick in. But in the meantime, scientists are monitoring not only Delta, but Lambda and beyond.

VIDEO: Delta variant described as 'new beast' as UCSF doctors gear up for potential peak this October

The Delta variant is intensifying across the country. Friday the CDC confirmed the Delta variant makes up 83% of new COVID cases.

Dr. Eisen said, "There are going to be other letters that show up and some of them will be minor and maybe less spreadable than the Delta or Lambda variant, but some of them will probably spread even better. It's scary right now. I think the big thing that I worry about for monitoring for the future includes more virulence, that is variants that make people sicker than the current ones are, and new variants that are able to get around the vaccine or the natural immunity people have."

Eisen believes the best defense we have is routine testing of asymptomatic people. He is concerned about people refusing to mask up or get a vaccine.

"Those things concern me more than new variants because they create the breeding ground for new variants to keep coming and coming and coming," he said.

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

Comments / 30

ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Davis, CA
Coronavirus
Davis, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Davis#Cdc#Covid 19#Uc Davis#Lambda#Ucsf#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says You're in Danger if This Sounds Like You

The coronavirus pandemic is now prolonged, with no end in sight, thanks to a rising variant, called Delta, and a subset of Americans who refuse to get vaccinated. As tempers flare and opinions fly, your life may be at risk. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CBS's Face the Nation to sound the alarm. Read on for five essential life-saving tips, and to protect health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

‘Surprising amount of deaths’ will soon occur in these US regions from increased Covid-19 cases, expert says

As the Delta variant rapidly spreads, US hotspots have seen climbing cases — and an expert warns a “surprising amount” of Covid-19 deaths could soon follow. The US is averaging about 19,455 new cases over the last seven days, a 47% increase from the week prior, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And a third of those, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said, come from five hotspots: Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Nevada.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

TV host who is fully vaccinated reveals she caught Delta variant: It ‘is relentless and highly contagious’

A former E! News presenter has announced that she tested positive for Covid-19 despite receiving a full round of vaccines.Catt Sadler, 46, took to her Instagram account to let her followers know that despite being fully vaccinated, she had contracted coronavirus, suspected to be the Delta variant.“I’m fully vaccinated and I have Covid,” she wrote in the caption of the selfie she posted from her sick bed.Ms Sadler continued, outlining her rationale for letting everyone know about her health status “I’m telling you this so that you understand that the pandemic is very much NOT over.”On July 13, 3,...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Can COVID be transmitted through farting?

Last week, British ministers made the headlines with wild claims that COVID could potentially be spread through flatulence. Their serious concerns may be hilarious to some people, but it’s not an entirely bizarre theory. How is COVID transmitted?. By now, everyone is aware that COVID is transmitted through tiny droplets...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
California StatePosted by
MercuryNews

California health care worker who died after second COVID-19 vaccine killed by heart disease, coroner says

The X-ray technologist who died four days after his second COVID-19 shot was felled by heart disease, the Orange County Coroner has concluded. Tim Zook, 60, worked at South Coast Global Medical Center in Santa Ana and proudly displayed the Band-Aid after his last Pfizer jab on Jan. 5. He began to feel ill a few hours later, and died on Jan. 9. His death was seized upon by vaccine opponents who believe, against evidence, that the shots are dangerous.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.

Comments / 30

Community Policy