Utah State

What’s up with Lizards?

By Peggy Hodgkins
kzmu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unique ecosystem of Southwestern Utah includes bits of the Mojave Desert, the Colorado Plateau, and the Great Basin. Here you can find 18 of the 23 species of lizards in the state of Utah. Some species are found nowhere else. Dr. Geoffrey Smith, professor of physiology at Dixie State University, lives in this part of the world for this reason. We talk with him about his work with lizards, in particular the Side-blotched Lizard, which he describes as the most beautiful lizard you’ve ever seen.

www.kzmu.org

#Lizards#Colorado Plateau#Side Blotched Lizard#Dixie State University
