Funeral services for 82-year-old Shirley Vander Hoek of Fremont will be held Tuesday August 10 at 10:30 am in the Fremont Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in the Cedar Township Cemetery in Fremont. The Fremont Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday from 9:30 am until service time at 10:30am. Memorials may be made to the Fremont Lions Club.