Flashback to Monday morning: It’s hovering around 90 degrees in New York, yet here I am practically falling off my seat waiting for the mailperson to deliver a pair of fleece sweatpants that I decided I — not to be dramatic — simply cannot live without. And a pair of thick, mid-calf crew socks. Okay… and a more seasonally appropriate t-shirt. I’d only ordered it all on Friday after three days salivating over the potential of this surprise drop, and getting the tracking notification that my bounty was about to arrive not one full business day later tipped my hype over the edge. You could say I was craving it.