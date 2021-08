The race to run buy now, pay later (BNPL) just picked up its pace again, as Square announced plans to purchase BNPL giant Afterpay in a $29 billion all-stock deal. Highlighting the brands’ similarity in a joint release, Square Founder and CEO Jack Dorsey noted that as a result of the deal, Afterpay will be integrated into both Square’s Seller and Cash apps, bringing BNPL services at checkout to merchants of all sizes while allowing Afterpay consumers to manage their installment payments directly through the Square Cash App. The Cash App will also serve as a merchant discovery tool for Afterpay consumers, according to the release.