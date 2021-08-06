Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seminole County, FL

Seminole County’s ‘COVID callers’ staying busy as cases continue to rise

By Jeff Levkulich, WFTV.com, Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7HEh_0bKLsbzC00

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Seminole County’s Emergency Operations Center is trying to keep up with the demand of contacting each person who tests positive.

The county just hired a full team of COVID-19 callers. Those callers made phone calls to more than 800 people on Friday to see how they are doing.

They even saved some lives after hearing the other person on the other end having trouble breathing.

See the full story in the video above.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
41K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Seminole County, FL
Seminole County, FL
Coronavirus
Seminole County, FL
Health
Seminole County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Black realtor, clients handcuffed by Michigan police during house showing

WYOMING, Mich. — A realtor, his client and the client’s 15-year-old son were placed in handcuffs during an Aug. 1 property showing after police responded to the Wyoming, Michigan, home on a report of a break-in. Although officers released the trio promptly after discovering the mix-up, realtor Eric Brown and his client, Roy Thorne, told WOOD-TV that they are sharing their account of the incident because they were racially profiled. Both men and the teenager are Black.

Comments / 0

Community Policy