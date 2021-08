Designed to let you glide with speed along the trail, The Stealth Hydration Pack has a comfortable shape that doesn’t bounce against your back. Moving around with traditional hydration packs can be uncomfortable and awkward because they slap, bounce, or rub against your back. However, this pack holds your water in a new way, eliminating room for any bounce. So you can move around with ease on tough terrain, carrying your fluid in a light, balanced way. Super versatile and innovative, it has a square-shaped reservoir that rests like a pillow inside the pack. With a waterproof shell, it also offers a stretchy air mesh material that provides both breathability and protection. As if that wasn’t enough, it also has hidden features like quick access pockets and fun magnets.