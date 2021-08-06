Cancel
Oskaloosa, IA

Michelle Boender

By Spencer Dirks
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral services for 44-year-old Michelle Boender of Oskaloosa will be held Monday August 9 at 7:00 pm in the Bates Funeral Chapel. As was Michelle’s wish her body will be cremated following the funeral and burial of her urn will be in the Forest Cemetery. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin Monday after 11 am in the Bates Funeral Chapel and the family will be at the funeral chapel from 5 pm until service time at 7 to greet friends and relatives.

