CatchMark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
