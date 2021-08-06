Cancel
Financial Reports

CatchMark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Miami Herald
 4 days ago

CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. (CTT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. The timberlands real estate investment trust posted revenue of $31.9 million in...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Weighs in on VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$275.44 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post $275.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.96 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.73 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post sales of $27.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.90 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$41.58 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $41.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.21 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofINGR stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. 187,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,835. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Seritage Growth Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) on Monday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The real estate investment trust, based in New York, said it had a funds from operations loss of $29.3 million, or 52 cents per share, in the period. Funds...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report sales of $150.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.98 million to $151.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.91 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Maximus reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$28.28 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $28.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.25 million and the highest is $28.30 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for SPX FLOW, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX FLOW in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $3.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$13.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post $13.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Sutro Biopharma reported sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

