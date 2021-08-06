Cancel
Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County road construction update: Week of August 8-14

By KTVZ News Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of August 8-14. Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Placement of aggregate road base and installation of fencing will be occurring. Rickard Road is closed from the end of pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 in order to construct the new paved roadway. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction.

