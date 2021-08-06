Cancel
'Jeopardy!' contestant Matt Amodio's 14-day streak makes him the 4th highest earner in show's history

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
As everyone is buzzing about "Jeopardy!" narrowing its search for a new permanent host , the current champion is quietly flying under the radar and breaking records.

Matt Amodio secured his 14th win Monday as the iconic quiz show's 37th season finale nears.

The high-earning contestant took home $10,400 after Monday's Final Jeopardy question stumped all three contestants. But Amodio's earnings throughout the game still brought him to defeat his opponents, raking in a 14-day total of $440,600.

Amodio's 14th win brought him up in the ranks of the all-time "Jeopardy!" winnings list of regular-season play. He is now holds the No. 4 spot of highest earning winners blasting past the previous No. 4 record holder, David Madden, who brought in $430,400 during his time on the show.

Lucky No. 7: 'Jeopardy!'s Matt Amodio cashes in on seven-day winning streak

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrADI_0bKLrBCD00
Amodio took home $35,600 Friday after defeating contestants Patrick Pacheco and Madeline Birkner, bringing his total prize money to $430,200. "Jeopardy!" Productions, Inc

The Yale Computer Science Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, said his winnings are "the most I’ve made in a while." He told the Hartford Courant last month that "the nature of being a Ph.D. student is spending money, not making money."

But he already has some plans for his growing bank account.

"You’ve made an awful lot of money here. Any thoughts at all about how you might go about investing it," guest host David Faber asked Tuesday. Amodio replied, "I’ve never actually owned the ground that I stand on before, and real estate can be a very good investment, so I think that might be where I go."

Yale's School of Engineering & Applied Science has been cheering on Amodio every step of the way. "Another day, another @AmodioMatt win!" the university tweeted Friday.

More: The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from Mike Richards to Joe Buck

Monday will mark the fourth guest host for which Amodio has played. He was first crowned "Jeopardy!" champion by Robin Roberts; his streak has lasted through LeVar Burton's and David Faber's hosting duties. Sportscaster Joe Buck took over Monday, when Amodio earned win No. 14.

To get there, Amodio said he's altered his strategy along the way: "If you get too much in a rut, you might start making mistakes. I’ve tried to keep it fresh each time."

Sixteen guest hosts have stood at the podium since January, starting with a six-week turn by "Greatest of All Time" champion Ken Jennings.

Producer Sony Pictures Television is preparing to anoint only the second permanent host in the show's current incarnation after Alex Trebek's death last November from pancreatic cancer.

Sony declined to comment on a report from Variety that claimed executive producer Mike Richards is the frontrunner. But a new host is expected to be named shortly after next week's finale, as the show prepares to resume taping for a 38th season that premieres Sept. 13.

'Jeopardy!' search: What Mike Richards says about becoming permanent hos t

Contributing: Elise Brisco

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy!' contestant Matt Amodio's 14-day streak makes him the 4th highest earner in show's history

