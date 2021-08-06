Cancel
How and when a wall of supercharged smoke arrived in Utah

By Max Roth
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
The wall of smoke that swept into northern Utah Friday morning arrived so suddenly, FOX 13's phones were flooded with callers wondering what was burning nearby.

The answer: Nothing... unless you consider California and west-central Idaho nearby.

Utah had the usual unhealthy haze from California fires already, then swirling winds moved into a pattern that circled that recycled smoke up through Wyoming, Montana and down through Idaho where several massive fires turned the usual into something very unusual.

