How and when a wall of supercharged smoke arrived in Utah
The wall of smoke that swept into northern Utah Friday morning arrived so suddenly, FOX 13's phones were flooded with callers wondering what was burning nearby.
WATCH: Doctor warns of health dangers from Utah's poor air quality
The answer: Nothing... unless you consider California and west-central Idaho nearby.
READ: Utah 911 calls make big jump during wildfire smoke invasion
Utah had the usual unhealthy haze from California fires already, then swirling winds moved into a pattern that circled that recycled smoke up through Wyoming, Montana and down through Idaho where several massive fires turned the usual into something very unusual.
Comments / 9