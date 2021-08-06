New survey shows how Californians feel about the Newsom recall election

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In a new scientific ABC 10News-Survey USA poll, Californians weighed in on a range of topics involving California's upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

More than 1,100 registered voters were asked about their thoughts on the Sept. 14 election. More than 50 percent of voters need to vote to recall the governor for the recall election to happen.

Survey participants were asked whether or not they will be voting in the recall election, and the results showed:

49 percent -- 100 percent Certain to vote

20 percent -- Likely to vote

10 percent -- Certain NOT to vote

10 percent -- 50/50

6 percent -- Unlikely to vote

4 percent -- Not sure

Participants were also asked whether they would vote to remove Gavin Newsom from office, and the results showed:

51 percent -- Yes to remove

40 percent -- No to keep

9 percent -- Undecided

When asked which candidate would they most likely support to replace Newsom, the participants said:

27 percent -- Kevin Paffrath (D)

23 percent -- Larry Elder (R)

20 percent -- Undecided

10 percent -- John Cox (R)

5 percent -- Kevin Faulconer (R)

4 percent -- Caitlyn Jenner (R)

3 percent -- Kevin Kiley (R)

Participants were also asked which reasons best described why they thought Newsom should be recalled, and the results showed:

34 percent -- His handling of COVID restrictions

18 percent -- His spending decisions

13 percent -- Closures of businesses

12 percent -- Mishandling of unemployment dollars

10 percent -- Attending a party during lockdown

5 percent -- Some other reason

4 percent -- Closures of schools

3 percent -- Wildfires

When asked about changes to California's recall law, the participants said:

34 percent -- Leave the law alone

28 percent -- Change to make process easier

18 percent -- Not sure

13 percent -- Change to make process more difficult

7 percent -- Change the ability to recall

Participants were also asked whether the candidate recall requirements too easy, and the results showed:

38 percent -- Too easy

38 percent -- Just about right

14 percent -- Not sure

9 percent -- Too difficult

The highest vote-getter among the candidates would become California’s next governor.

Click here to view the complete poll (data collected by Survey USA)