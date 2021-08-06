Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

New survey shows how Californians feel about the Newsom recall election

By Krista Summerville
Posted by 
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFYhc_0bKLqaAt00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In a new scientific ABC 10News-Survey USA poll, Californians weighed in on a range of topics involving California's upcoming gubernatorial recall election.

More than 1,100 registered voters were asked about their thoughts on the Sept. 14 election. More than 50 percent of voters need to vote to recall the governor for the recall election to happen.

Survey participants were asked whether or not they will be voting in the recall election, and the results showed:

49 percent -- 100 percent Certain to vote
20 percent -- Likely to vote
10 percent -- Certain NOT to vote
10 percent -- 50/50
6 percent -- Unlikely to vote
4 percent -- Not sure

ABC 10News

Participants were also asked whether they would vote to remove Gavin Newsom from office, and the results showed:

51 percent -- Yes to remove
40 percent -- No to keep
9 percent -- Undecided

ABC 10News

When asked which candidate would they most likely support to replace Newsom, the participants said:

27 percent -- Kevin Paffrath (D)
23 percent -- Larry Elder (R)
20 percent -- Undecided
10 percent -- John Cox (R)
5 percent -- Kevin Faulconer (R)
4 percent -- Caitlyn Jenner (R)
3 percent -- Kevin Kiley (R)

ABC 10News

Participants were also asked which reasons best described why they thought Newsom should be recalled, and the results showed:

34 percent -- His handling of COVID restrictions
18 percent -- His spending decisions
13 percent -- Closures of businesses
12 percent -- Mishandling of unemployment dollars
10 percent -- Attending a party during lockdown
5 percent -- Some other reason
4 percent -- Closures of schools
3 percent -- Wildfires

ABC 10News

When asked which candidate would they most likely support to replace Newsom, the participants said:

34 percent -- Leave the law alone
28 percent -- Change to make process easier
18 percent -- Not sure
13 percent -- Change to make process more difficult
7 percent -- Change the ability to recall

ABC 10News

Participants were also asked whether the candidate recall requirements too easy, and the results showed:

38 percent -- Too easy
38 percent -- Just about right
14 percent -- Not sure
9 percent -- Too difficult

ABC 10News

The highest vote-getter among the candidates would become California’s next governor.

Click here to view the complete poll (data collected by Survey USA)

Comments / 0

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recall Election#Californians#Abc 10news Survey Usa#Abc 10news Participants#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
ABC 10 News KGTV

Leading GOP contender in recall election visits SD

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- One of the leading candidates to replace Governor Gavin Newsom in the recall election spoke to fellow Republicans in Mission Valley Monday night. Conservative radio host Larry Elder addressed a number of topics—from public education to water—during the meeting of the local Republican party. “I can stop a lot of bad stuff from happening at the very least. I can also declare a statewide emergency on homelessness, on water, on power. The state of our public schools… we’re near the bottom,” he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy