Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Cancelled, Will Not Air at NBC Following Outbreak

By Dave Nemetz
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago

Summer’s over for NBC’s Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide : The summer game show will not air at all after shutting down production following a giardia outbreak.

The show’s producers Universal Television Alternative Studio paused production of the show in June after a crew member tested positive for giardia. (Reports at the time said that dozens of crew members fell violently ill and experienced severe bouts of diarrhea.) Testing of the shooting location came back negative for giardia, a source tells TVLine, but the surrounding area tested positive, so the decision was made to stop shooting at that site. Only one week of scheduled production was left when production was paused, but now the show has been shelved for good.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide , which would have seen players competing in a series of mini games while atop a giant version of the classic kids’ water slide, was set to premiere this Sunday on NBC, immediately following the Closing Ceremonies of the Summer Olympics. It was delayed , though, last month, with the new game show Family Game Fight (hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard) taking over the post-Olympics time slot.

As for the rest of NBC’s summer schedule: American Ninja Warrior will now air Mondays at 8/7c, beginning next Monday, Aug. 9, followed by The Wall at 10 pm.

