Elton, LA

Elton man accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a student

By KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
An Elton man has been booked into Jeff Davis Parish jail accused of having inappropriate sexual conduct with a student in March 2021.

In June 2021, Jeff Davis Sheriff detectives received a complaint of inappropriate activity between a student and teacher in the parish.

During the investigation detectives say they discovered that Brendan O’neal Laughlin, 23, of Elton, had alleged inappropriate sexual conduct with a student in March 2021at his residence.

An arrest warrant was issued for Laughlin for violation of Revised statute 14:81.4 Prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.

Laughlin was booked into the parish jail, police say, on a bond set at $10,000.00.

