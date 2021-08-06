Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Black Baptist group renews historic calls for civil rights

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bKLn2C500

The Progressive National Baptist Convention this week marked the 60th anniversary of its forging in the heat of the civil rights movement, citing its founders as inspiring new calls for racial justice, against voter suppression and in favor of critical race theory.

The historically Black denomination held a virtual annual convention with a series of worship services, panel discussions and votes on policy resolutions.

It denounced voting restrictions approved in multiple Republican-led statehouses, comparing these efforts in a resolution to past suppression of the Black vote.

“There is not a voter fraud problem in the United States,” the resolution said, rebutting the justification often used for restrictive voting laws. “There is a voter suppression problem in the United States.”

The denomination also voiced support for critical race theory, which has been a target of religious and political conservatives.

The resolution disputed claims that the theory is even being taught in elementary and secondary schools, saying it is primarily a graduate-level topic.

But the resolution said the theory is valuable for focusing on how “systemic, institutional racism has been at work in every aspect of American life since before the nation was even formed.”

Another resolution called for passage of a long-pending bill in Congress that would require studying the issue of reparations for African Americans due to the impact of slavery and discrimination.

And a resolution declared that gentrification — in which poorer residents often are priced out of their neighborhoods after wealthier people and businesses move in — to amount to a “state of emergency in Black America which requires a righteous action agenda,” including private and government funding to counteract its impacts.

The convention, with churches across the United States, the Caribbean and other lands, was founded in 1961 in a split from the larger National Baptist Convention USA.

Founders included the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his supporters, who wanted their denomination to put its full support behind the civil rights movement.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention “was born … as a freedom-fighting movement,” said the Rev. Frederick Haynes, co-chair of its social justice commission and senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. “It was born seeking justice.”

———

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Comments / 8

ABC News

ABC News

364K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Baptist Churches#Civil Rights#Black America#Black Baptist#Republican#American#African Americans#Social Justice Commission#Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Levin: BLM and Antifa are the 'militia wing' of the Democrat Party

Black Lives Matter and Antifa "thugs" now serve in the "militia wing" of the Democratic Party, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday. Levin began his opening monologue with a focus on "soft tyranny," warning viewers that it is "getting increasingly more aggressive" in the United States.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

This isn't only a fight about Black voters

(CNN) — The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, along with the For The People Act, may offer US democracy a lifeline, should enough of our lawmakers choose to take it. But Congress and government do not function in a vacuum -- they reflect wider society. If we, the people, fail to vociferously defend what is left of our democracy now, we risk losing it.
Economymynews13.com

Black women create angel funding group called The Black Gems

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It’s never a slow moment for Nakisha Washington. When she isn’t working as a corporate consultant, you’ll find her at home running her own trucking company. “Never drove a truck,” said Washington. “ I go two lanes over when I see semi’s on the road, so it...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

We need a new civil right

"There are already so many rights that Americans living in poverty can't access simply because they can't afford a lawyer. This includes rights in housing, veterans' benefits, disability access, and many other areas of our civil justice system."
ImmigrationPosted by
@LockerRoom

Harris Offers Unrealistic Plan for Stopping Illegal Immigration

John Daniel Davidson of the Federalist questions Vice President Kamala Harris’ prescription for solving America’s illegal immigration challenges. In just five months, it seems Vice President Kamala Harris has managed to crack the code on illegal immigration. All we have to do to ensure that Central Americans stop illegally crossing our border is to transform the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador into stable, prosperous democracies. That’s it! That’s the answer!
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Latinx community organizers honor Black civil rights leaders

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Latinx community organizers and elected officials came together Friday morning at the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Living Memorial at Marquette Park to honor African-American civil rights leaders like King. The Southwest Organizing Project and the Resurrection Project organized the gathering to promote Black and brown solidarity.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
SocietySlate

“The Second Amendment Is Not Intended for Black People”

On a recent episode of Slate’s legal podcast Amicus, host Dahlia Lithwick spoke with historian Carol Anderson, professor and chair of African American studies at Emory University, about her new book, The Second. Anderson’s work explores how the Constitution’s Second Amendment was not only crafted to suppress Black Americans, but was continually enforced throughout the centuries in a racist manner, leading to everything from the terrorizing of Reconstruction-era Black Americans to the police killings of even legally armed Black people today. A portion of the conversation, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, has been transcribed below.
ReligionForward

Guess which faith group is most likely to be vaccinated?

As public health experts fret over a stalling COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S., a new survey suggests they don’t have to worry about American Jews. Jews have the lowest levels of vaccine “hesitancy” of any religious group in the country, according to a report released Tuesday by the Public Religion Research Institute, with 85% vaccinated or planning to get the shot — compared to 71% of all Americans.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Black Lives Matter vows to protest Rhode Island senator ‘wherever we need to go’ until he disavows ‘white’ beach club

Black Lives Matter has given US senator Sheldon Whitehouse an ultimatum: cut all ties with an exclusive, allegedly all-white beach club in his home state of Rhode Island, or expect round-the-clock protests.In addition to more obvious kinds of racial segregation in housing and employment, many outdoor recreation facilities like beaches and public pools were formally segregated for decades, and reman tacitly so.“We’ll go to his club, we’ll go to his office, we’ll go to his home — wherever we need to go,” Mark Fisher, one of the directors of the Rhode Island chapter of the organisation, told WNLE. “This...

Comments / 8

Community Policy