El Paso, Las Cruces police arrest several men for child porn

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico – A 15-year-old boy from Carrizozo was killed when he lost control of the Mercedes he was driving and crashed head-on into a truck along U.S. 54, New Mexico State Police said. The deadly crash happened Wednesday about 11:30 a.m. near milepost 99 north of Tularosa. Investigators said they don't yet