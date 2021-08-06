Cancel
Education

Actor Ashton Kutcher surprises teachers at Cunningham Middle School when he jumps into their Zoom

KIII 3News
KIII 3News
 4 days ago

It was a That's 70 Show style surprise for some area teachers when actor Ashton Kutcher hopped on a virtual training session at Cunningham Middle School.

The summer professional development course included a summit aimed at getting teachers excited about the upcoming school year.

What better way to get excited by having a Hollywood A-lister thanking area teachers for all that they do.

8th grade Science teacher Jennifer Juarez said they were deep into the course when they got the big surprise.

"In the middle of the presentation, we had a Zoom bomber come in," Juarez said. "And they were like 'who is it?' And then Ashton Kutcher came on and he said hi to all the teachers and I was setting up my classroom and I literally dropped like everything out of my hands and I had it on my smart board and I just ran to my smart board and I was so excited."

Juarez said Kutcher told the group his mom and sister are teachers and he praised them for the job they do.

