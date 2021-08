Summer ends, fall starts and the fun is just getting started. Mark your calendar with the best September events in Miami. How do you know it’s fall in Miami? Hint: it has nothing to do with the weather and everything to do with our social calendars. The deluge of September events in Miami signal the start of a new season, when busy days at a Miami museum for an art opening take precedence over lazy afternoons spent on a beach in Miami. We’re seeing even more action this year as 18-months of rescheduled events begin to resume, including Miami Beach Gay Pride, which goes from April to September in 2021. And let’s not forget the build-up to Halloween 2021—plenty of spooky happenings and kid-friendly pumpkin patches are headed your way. So, clear your calendars: these are the best September events in Miami.