Tokyo Olympics 2020 baseball odds, predictions: Team USA vs. Japan gold medal game picks from proven expert

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teams will try to end their gold medal droughts in baseball when Team USA Baseball and Japan collide in the gold medal game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday at Yokohama Baseball Stadium. The United States has not won gold in baseball since 2000 in Sydney. Meanwhile Japan has never won gold and has reached the gold medal game only once, in 1996. Baseball has been an Olympic sport since 1992 and was not contested in 2012 or '16.

