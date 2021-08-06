'It's a treasure hunt' | Discount grocery store in Arlington helps families on a budget

During the pandemic, discount grocery store Town Talk Foods opened a location in southeast Arlington at 2320 S. Collins Street.

The owner, Tom Brown, and his employees offer tours to new customers.

"It's a treasure hunt," said Brown. "It's kind of like a game or a sport."

Brown said he doesn't know what to expect when their trucks come in with new shipments. It's often a surprise what items will fill their shelves. That's what makes Town Talk Foods different compared to other grocery stores.

Many items come to the local salvage grocery store due to overproduction, packaging change or dating.

There could also be some minor defects that normal grocery stores won't put on their shelves. As long as there is nothing wrong with the products, Town Talk Foods will take them. Many are considered high-end, according to Brown.

Brown said the mission at Town Talk Foods is to change lives.

"I say that over and over," Brown said. "Somebody that is on a budget or watching their dollars can flat out change their families financial existence, as well as their health."

Brown said his customers come from all many different socioeconomic backgrounds. He also said anyone who has a budget should try to cross off some items on their grocery list at Town Talk Foods first.

Weekly on Facebook, employees at the Arlington location will post a list of fresh produce that will be available on Saturday.

Town Talk Foods also has locations in Weatherford and Fort Worth. A "Back to School Bash" community event will be held at the Weatherford store off College Park Drive on Sunday, Aug. 15.