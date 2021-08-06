Colette Laure Snell, 95
Colette Laure Snell, 95, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and the late Irene Loughlin and sister of the late Peter (Irmhild) Loughlin. She was a devoted Air Force wife to her late husband Eugene W. Snell and beloved mother to her two sons Drew (Robin) and Kenny (Barbara) Snell who survive her. She loved beautiful flowers, animals – particularly elephants, and all natural beauty.www.lkldnow.com
