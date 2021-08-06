Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeland, FL

Colette Laure Snell, 95

By Funeral home named below
Posted by 
LkldNow
LkldNow
 4 days ago

Colette Laure Snell, 95, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and the late Irene Loughlin and sister of the late Peter (Irmhild) Loughlin. She was a devoted Air Force wife to her late husband Eugene W. Snell and beloved mother to her two sons Drew (Robin) and Kenny (Barbara) Snell who survive her. She loved beautiful flowers, animals – particularly elephants, and all natural beauty.

www.lkldnow.com

Comments / 0

LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Lakeland, FL
State
Colorado State
Lakeland, FL
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
James
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laure#Great Britain#Air Force#Nazis#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
Related
Posted by
LkldNow

Brenda Tice, 67

Mrs. Brenda Tice of Lakeland, FL passed away on Tuesday, July 27th 2021. She was 67 years old. Funeral Services for Mrs. Brenda Tice will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday August 12th, 2021 at New Bethel AME Church located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. Ceremony will also take place at New Bethel AME Church at 12 p.m.. Mrs. Brenda was a loving Wife, Mother, Sister, Friend, and a dedicated member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated and will be truly missed by many.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Tashia “Big Baby” Smith, 40

Tashia “Big Baby” Smith of Lakeland, FL passed away on Monday, July 26th 2021. She was 40. Funeral Services for Tashia “Big Baby” Smith will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7th, 2021 at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church located at 1125 N New York Ave, Lakeland, FL 33805. The viewing will also be held at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church Church on Friday, August 6th, 2021 from 4 to 5 p.m. for immediate family and 5 to 7 p.m. to the public.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Dr. Clifton Cannady Wheeler, 74

Dr. Clifton Wheeler entered an eternity with his Savior on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was 74 years old. Clifton was born on October 30, 1946, in Durham, NC, to Clifton Columbus and Alice Green Wheeler. He was also loved and cared for by Miss Stessie Lyons. He earned his undergraduate degree in 1968 at Davidson College, earned his medical degree at Duke University School of Medicine and served his residency at Duke University Medical Center in Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Martha Jane Sult, 80

Martha Jane Sult (Johnson) 80, passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2021, in Lakeland, FL. Her daughters Patricia and Mary Beth were at her side. Martha was born in Ansted, WV, to Francis Elizabeth and James Franklin Johnson. She had one sister, Luanna, and 2 brothers, Bob and James Edward. Martha grew up in Falls View, WV, and attended Gauley Bridge High School, Marshall University and very proudly graduated from Sinclair Community College in 1988 in Dayton, Oh. She held many positions over the years — secretary at Gauley Bridge High School, office manager at RESA IV in Fayetteville, WV, office manager of several construction companies and secretary at Edgewater Methodist Church in Port Charlotte, FL. She also held many Omega Province and chapter offices in her beloved Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority. Martha was ultra organized and always knew where the comma went and where to end a sentence.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Richard Michael Lemanski, 74

Richard Michael Lemanski, 74, died at home on Sunday, July 18, 2021 following a long illness. Richard was born May 28,1947, in Waltham, Massachusetts but lived the majority of his life in Tampa and Lakeland. His parents were the late Richard F. Lemanski and Jean Pipkin West Lemanski Cherry Jones.
Bartow, FLPosted by
LkldNow

Tamara R. Wesley Daymon, 46

Tamara R. Wesley Daymon was born March 6, 1975 to Oscar James Wesley, Sr. and Gwendolyn Johnson in Bartow, Florida. She was a professional home health care assistant with Helping Hands for many years. She received her last calling by her Savior on July 18th, 2021 at Advent Health Care-Lake Wales at 8:32 a.m..

Comments / 0

Community Policy