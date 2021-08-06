Montgomery County gymnastics instructor arrested for sex abuse of student, police say

A gymnastics coach was arrested after police say a student told investigators he had sexually abused her.

According to Montgomery County Police, 40-year-old Mark Samuel Yellock, who lives in D.C., was arrested on July 1.

Officers say the almost year-long investigation into Yellock started in August 2020 when one of his students came forward, claiming her coach has been sexually inappropriate with her. The student was a minor when the alleged sexual contact occurred, police say.

Yellock was a gymnastics instructor at Silver Stars Gymnastics and Dynamite Gymnastics. The gyms are both located in Silver Springs and police say neither was aware of what happened. The gyms have expressed their full support of the victim and are cooperating with investigators.

Yellock has coached at other facilities in the area and outside of Montgomery County. Investigators believe there may be more victims.

If you have any information, please contact the Montgomery County Police-Special Victims Investigations Divisions at (240) 773-5400.







