Watching Fauquier boys basketball this winter might be akin to viewing the sprint events at a track meet. In other words, the Falcons will be racing up and down the floor. New coach William Hatchett wants a super fast tempo, saying, “We're going to try to shoot the ball in 12 seconds. I don't think you want to come to watch a 40-30 ball game," he told a group of Falcon parents Thursday evening at the school.