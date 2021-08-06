Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi now the world's no.1 smartphone - by sales

By Steve Litchfield
allaboutwindowsphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi surpassed Samsung and Apple in June 2021 to become the number one smartphone brand in the world for the first time ever, according to Counterpoint Research’s Monthly Market Pulse Service. Xiaomi’s sales grew 26% MoM in June 2021, making it the fastest-growing brand for the month. Xiaomi was also the number two brand globally for Q2 2021 in terms of sales, and cumulatively, has sold close to 800 million smartphones since its inception in 2011.

allaboutwindowsphone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Android#Counterpoint Research#Research#Oem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Huawei
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonestelecoms.com

Xiaomi takes second place from Apple in Q2 global smartphone market

Samsung and Apple experienced an exceptional drop-off in smartphone sales volumes in the second quarter, allowing Chinese vendors to gain ground. Omdia was first out of the blocks among the smartphone market trackers this quarter, maybe for the first time, so we’ll use its data and canned quote. This means the year-on-year changes need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we’re comparing Omdia numbers from those of a different firm a year ago. All of them are essentially making educated guesses, so there will always be variation between them.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Strategy Analytics: Xiaomi was the top smartphone seller in Europe in Q2

Samsung 12 24% -7% Apple 9.6 19.2% +15.7%. The European market had a strong quarter, driven by COVID-19 recovery, said Boris Metodiev, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics. Xiaomi’s success is based on tremendous sales in Russia, Ukraine, Spain, and Italy where customers are “eager for Mi and Redmi series of feature-rich, value smartphones”.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Qualcomm’s Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders now available for pre-order

Early this month, Qualcomm announced its first smartphone, the ASUS-made Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, with a promise that it will be available in August. Ahead of the release date, interested buyers can now pre-order the smartphone. Priced at $1499, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders can be pre-ordered on ASUS’ US...
Businessgamingideology.com

Xiaomi overthrows Apple and Samsung to become Europe’s best-selling smartphone brand

Android dominates smartphone sales in Europe this year, but there is one phone manufacturer that stands out for its meteoric rise on the charts. The Chinese brand Xiaomi is selling full-featured 5G phones for just £129 in its top-end Mi and more budget Redmi ranges. UK sales have grown steadily since its debut on British shores in 2018, but many may be surprised to learn how popular it has become.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Samsung’s Mobile Business Is in ‘Special Review’ Phase Due to Poor Galaxy S21 and 5G Smartphone Sales

Samsung had commenced a management review of the company’s smartphone business, and while that period was supposed to end in July, a new report claims it has been extended until the end of August. This may be done to restrategize the company’s plans for the future as far as its phone sales go because, according to an earlier report, Galaxy S21 sales have been abysmal, despite going off to a fantastic start.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Xiaomi may have just defeated Samsung in European smartphone market

Samsung has been facing a lot of heat from Chinese smartphones brands, especially in Asian markets. The South Korean firm was still ahead of those smartphone brands in Europe and North America. However, it looks like Xiaomi may have just defeated Samsung in the European market. According to the latest...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung reviews smartphone business as Xiaomi leads global market: Report

The mobile division of Samsung is apparently facing issues as the company has begun a management review of its smartphone business. The news arrives amid Xiaomi‘s lead in the smartphone market. According to TheElec report, the South Korean tech giant is conducting a “special review.” What makes this different from...
Businessinvesting.com

Xiaomi’s Portuguese outlet now accepts Bitcoin

Xiaomi (OTC:XIACF) is the latest global institution to enable crypto payments on its ecosystem. The Chinese company’s official retailer in Portugal, Mi Store, has started accepting cryptocurrency payments. The Portuguese outlet disclosed its plans on social media noting that:. From now on, shopping at Mi Store Portugal is more inclusive...
BusinessPosted by
newschain

Huawei’s revenue slumps as smartphone sales hit by US sanctions

Chinese tech giant Huawei’s revenue fell 29.4% in the first half of 2021 as smartphones sales tumbled under US sanctions imposed in a fight with Beijing over technology and security. Revenue declined to 320.4 billion yuan (£36bn), according to figures released on Friday, from 454 billion yuan (£50bn) reported for...
Cell Phones9to5Google

Xiaomi took No. 1 slot in global smartphone sales rankings through June 2021

Xiaomi has hit a huge milestone in the firm’s quest to top the global smartphone rankings after surpassing Samsung and Apple in June 2021 sales. Now this alone isn’t necessarily a big deal but having just overtaken Apple as the world’s second-biggest smartphone OEM, Xiaomi is on a roll it seems. A new report from Counterpoint Research suggests that in June 2021, Xiaomi outsold Samsung and Apple for the very first time.
Cell Phonessoyacincau.com

Xiaomi sold more smartphones than Samsung for the first time ever

According to Counterpoint Research, Xiaomi became the top smartphone brand in terms of sales in June 2021, beating out Samsung and Apple. Xiaomi was also the fastest growing brand month-to-month in June. Being the 2nd biggest smartphone brand globally in Q2 of this year, it seems like they’re just going to keep rising.

Comments / 0

Community Policy