Xiaomi now the world's no.1 smartphone - by sales

Samsung and Apple experienced an exceptional drop-off in smartphone sales volumes in the second quarter, allowing Chinese vendors to gain ground. Omdia was first out of the blocks among the smartphone market trackers this quarter, maybe for the first time, so we’ll use its data and canned quote. This means the year-on-year changes need to be taken with a pinch of salt as we’re comparing Omdia numbers from those of a different firm a year ago. All of them are essentially making educated guesses, so there will always be variation between them.