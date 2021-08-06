Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendora, CA

Petition aims to rename 300-acre Bluebird property after environmental activist Ann Croissant

By Steve Scauzillo
San Gabriel Valley Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreservationists and scientists have begun a campaign to rename a plot of land along the northeast edge of Glendora abutting the Angeles National Forest. The Bluebird Ranch Mountain Preserve within the San Gabriel Mountains, should be renamed the “Drs. Ann and Jerry Croissant Preserve,” proponents say. The pair are responsible for purchasing and protecting the land from development.

www.sgvtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Glendora, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Glendora, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Project#Environmental Activist#Bluebird#Natural Environment#Bluebird Ranch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy