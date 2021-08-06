Cancel
Andrea Pitter Wins $1M Prize to Invest in Her Fashion Business on ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
We have a winner. The fashion designer who’s won the grand prize from the second season of Amazon Prime’s reality competition show “Making the Cut” is Andrea Pitter.

Pitter will receive $1 million to invest in her fashion business and future collections, as well as a mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

The two-part season finale of “Making the Cut” found Pitter competing with designers Andrea Salazar and Gary Graham as the top three contestants. All were tasked with creating a boutique storefront in the show’s seventh episode, with episode 8 finding Pitter and Graham showing full collections in a runway show as their last challenge. The designers’ lines were presented to a judging panel that featured co-host Heidi Klum and judges Winnie Harlow, Jeremy Scott, and Christine Beauchamp. Pitter’s line was injected with glamour through a range of sparkly red, black and blue robes, lingerie and halter neck tops, as well as suits and skirts in sequined leopard and floral prints.

Under her own Pantora label, Pitter has since launched a full collection on Amazon Fashion. The line features a color palette of black, brown, yellow, and blue, with eyelets and sequins adorning a range of pieces like tops, dresses, jumpsuits and blazers. The designer is also currently working with Amazon Fashion to develop a collaborative collection, which will be available in the future. Pitter’s singular Pantora Bridal brand features modern and classic designs

Pitter, Graham, and Salazar all have exclusive pieces like sweatshirts and T-shirts for customers to shop on Merch by Amazon, an on-demand printing service that allows brands to upload custom artwork to be printed on electronic accessories and clothing. You can shop for them — along with Pitter’s full debut Amazon collection — on Amazon.com .

Currently, Amazon has not announced if “Making the Cut” has been renewed for a third season.

