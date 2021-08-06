Cancel
Oregon State getting Purdue at the right time?

By John Canzano
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports knows the Purdue football program well. He joined me to talk about the upcoming Oregon State vs. Purdue football game scheduled for Sept. 4. Listen to the full interview here. On how big the game is:. “I think it’s a huge game for both teams...

