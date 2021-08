‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore has officially filed for divorce from Marc Daly, with whom she shares daughter Brooklyn. The pair first split in 2019. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, 50, is divorcing her husband Marc Daly and requesting “sole custody” of their daughter, Brooklyn. According to court documents, which were obtained by Radar, the Bravo reality star officially filed divorce paperwork in May 2021. The petition states the couple’s date of marriage as June 10, 2017 while the date of separation was listed as September 19, 2019. Kenya noted that since they split, she and Marc have lived in a “bonafide state of separation.”