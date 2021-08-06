Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in Norwood Park, 2 injured

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Posted by 
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqEfN_0bKLkuE500

Two men were injured after a Metra UP-NW train struck a vehicle in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened near Northwest Highway and Nagle Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The men were both transported to Luthern General Hospital in serious, fire officials said.

Metra UP-NW trains were halted in both directions near Norwood Park.

Metra has warned riders to expect extensive delays.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

Comments / 5

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metra#Norwood#Trains#Accident#Luthern General Hospital#Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 5

Community Policy