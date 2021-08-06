Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dixie D’Amelio Insists Her Family Doesn’t Want to Be the Next Kardashians

By Marc Malkin
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UjPOx_0bKLkmPV00

Dixie D’Amelio says her social media famous family is not aspiring to be the Kardashians 2.0. “Some people may want to say we’re trying to be like them, but that’s not it at all.” she says.

Even so, the D’Amelios will take the plunge into the world of reality television next month with the premiere of “The D’Amelio Show” a Hulu docu-series about Dixie, her younger sister Charli and their parents Marc and Heidi. “I don’t mind the comparison,” 19-year-old Dixie told me Thursday night at the party for the premiere of the music video for her latest single “Pyscho” at the Triller House in Los Angeles. “It’s never harmful to be compared to someone who’s so successful. We’re definitely going to be inspired by some of the moves they make and how successful they are.”

Dixie admits she’s nervous about how much she opened up about mental health issues on the show. “It’s our everyday lives, our true emotions and feelings and just following our lives and our story,” she said. “You can see our whole mental health journey from being thrown into this new lifestyle and not knowing how to deal with it, not knowing how to deal with hate or mass amounts of attention and our growth, Charli and I’s growth with each other and our mental health.”

She added, “That’s always scary putting that out there and getting people’s opinion, or even hate on mental health. So that’s probably the only thing I’m scared of, but the show’s amazing, I’m excited.”

Dixie, who teamed up with rapper Rubi Rose on “Psycho,” would love to collaborate with Shawn Mendes . “He started on Vine, on social media and he’s been able to grow himself into this amazing superstar and I definitely want to follow in his path,” she said. “It would be really cool to do something with him.”

But she insists she’s not interesting in acting. “I’m not the best at acting,” Dixie said. “I grew up doing theater and that was really fun, but it’s very different when you have a camera in your face because every time a camera is on my face I’m myself. So having to be someone else is not something I’m used to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjHpy_0bKLkmPV00

Comments / 1

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Mental Health#Music Video#The Triller House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

Original Movies Are Becoming Streaming’s Most Popular Content, Led by Disney+

Even if they could be making more money from original movies if they were released via traditional theatrical distribution, it should come as some consolation to Disney that its movies have become the biggest draw among original programs on leading streaming services. That’s according to data provided exclusively to Variety...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Dixie D’Amelio Teases Hulu Reality Show and Music Tour

Dixie D’Amelio’s name is typically trailed by data points and itemized lists of followers, streams, views, engagement, comments and the like. It’s understandable in the age of the influencer though few boast the metrics D’Amelio can with more than 90 million followers across Tik Tok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. But that’s not how she values sucess. Even though her debut music video, “Be Happy,” has been streamed more than 108 million times on YouTube following its debut last summer, D’Amelio considers her latest clip for the just-released “Psycho” a hit even before it’s been posted. “I already know it’s successful because...
Designers & Collectionsuncrazed.com

Dixie D’Amelio Teams Up With PUMA For Latest Collection

Dixie D’Amelio is PUMA‘s latest brand ambassador and the star of their new campaign. The 19-year-old influencer has seen massive success through her TikTok account. Dixie has launched a music career, co-designed a clothing line with sister Charli, and will also soon appear in a new Hulu TV Show. She...
Celebritiesdexerto.com

Dixie D’Amelio admits ‘Psycho’ lyric mixup was partly a “publicity stunt”

Following the release of her new song ‘Psycho,’ TikTok sensation Dixie D’Amelio has revealed the real reason she appears to sing “shyco” in some parts of the song. With over 54 million followers on TikTok, Dixie is one of the platform’s biggest stars, and like several others on the platform, she has gone on to launch a music career which has allowed her to collab with some big celebrities and release several hit songs.
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Dixie D’Amelio responds to Kardashians comparison around new TV show

Social media sensation Dixie D’Amelio played down comparisons between her family’s new Hulu show and the iconic Keeping up with the Kardashians series. With TikTok helping to launch a new wave of influencers and internet stars, the D’Amelio’s have been right at the forefront of things. Charli D’Amelio is, currently,...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Barbra Streisand doesn’t want biopic until after her death

Barbra Streisand doesn’t want a movie to be made about her until she’s dead. The 79-year-old star is currently writing her autobiography and wants fans to read that to learn the truth about her life and admitted she’d get “upset” if a biopic was made while she was still alive as she’d hate there to be any inaccuracies.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Dixie D'Amelio Wants To Collaborate With This Major Singer/Songwriter

Dixie D’Amelio is revealing one artist that she would love to collaborate with!. The 19-year-old opened up recently about another singer who started on social media that she would be interested in working with…. Though Dixie has already collabed with some big names, including Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne, one...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian is ready for a new addition to her family

Khloé Kardashian spent a lot of time discussing the process of finding a surrogate to expand her family with Tristan Thompson on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While the pair have reportedly broken up since and may not be trying to have more children right now, the Good American founder is still looking to make her family bigger.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Marc Jacobs shared facelift as he doesn’t want ‘shame’

Marc Jacobs shared the result of his facelift on social media as he doesn’t “want to live life with shame”. The 58-year-old fashion designer posted an Instagram snap following the procedure last month, with his entire head wrapped in gauze and drainage bags with fluid and blood on each side of his ears.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Looks Fit in All White While Grabbing Ice Cream With Her Family in Los Angeles

Khloé Kardashian! The Good American founder was spotted looking more fit than ever during an outing with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 4. Khloé, 37, took her daughter, True Thompson, and nieces Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and Stormi Webster out for ice cream at The Grove. The adorable fivesome was also joined by Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kanye Thinks Kim Is ‘Still in Love’ With Him After She Attended His Album Listening Party

It looks like Ye is still holding onto hope for a reconciliation—or at least that’s what fans can gather from the latest of Kanye West’s Donda Kim Kardashian shout-outs. The Grammy-winning rapper hosted another listening party for his tenth studio album at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where his ex-wife was also in attendance. Naturally, Kanye took the opportunity to send a special message to Kim while she was in the audience. “Time and space is a luxury,” Kanye, 44, rapped during one song, before seemingly calling out the reality star directly. “But you came here to show that you’re...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian says Kris Jenner 'misled' her over KUWTK filming

Khloé Kardashian has admitted that she "didn't really know what she was getting into," ahead of filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. And that her 'Momager,' Kris Jenner, wasn't exactly forthcoming about the show's nitty gritty details. One such detail that Kris apparently neglected to tell Khloé, was that the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy