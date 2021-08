Trevor Lawrence is not having the best start to his NFL career. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, struggled on the first day where the Jacksonville Jaguars defense can go after throws and play press conference against wide receivers. During Monday's practice, the Jaguars quarterback completed just one of his six passes with two interceptions in the team's first 11-on-11 scrimmage.