Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

NBC Cancels Ultimate Slip 'N Slide After Disastrous Diarrhea Incident

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proverbial poop as hit the fan, again. NBC is officially pulling Ultimate Slip 'N Slide from its release schedule, seemingly sending the gameshow to the chopping block after a number of crew members came down with what insides have called "explosive diarrhea." The production initially paused filming back in June with just a few days of work left and now, it's being pulled from NBC's release slate entirely.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Funches
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Slip N Slide#Diarrhea#Nbc#Ultimate Slip N Slide#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC Cancels Game Show After Diarrhea Outbreak Despite Just 1 Week of Production Remaining

The strange saga of Ultimate Slip N' Slide has come to an untimely end. NBC announced on Friday that it decided to pull the project entirely and it will no longer air after there was a giardia outbreak onset. TVLine reports that despite there only being one week left of production of the game show, the network has decided to cancel the project and shelve it for good. The game show — based on Wham-O's classic backyard waterslide — was supposed to feature the hosting talents of comedians Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
TV & Videoskfrxfm.com

‘Ultimate Slip N Slide’ Won’t Air This Summer

The much-anticipated summertime game shows Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide will not air this summer after that diarrhea outbreak forced a shutdown. After canceling the pause of the program, NBC confirmed that they’re still passionate about continuing on with the series at a safe location. A location that they haven’t found just yet.
TV & VideosPopculture

NBC's Diarrhea Scandal and Show Cancellation, Explained

NBC decided that the best way to deal with the mess behind the scenes of their new game show Ultimate Slip N Slide was to dispose of it completely, cancelling it before the first season premiered. In June, NBC halted production of the summer reality series after an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" among the crew members. The game show — based on Wham-O's classic backyard waterslide — was supposed to feature the hosting talents of Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, who were both fine despite the outbreak.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ultimate Slip N’ Slide’ Dumped at NBC Following Giardia Outbreak

Call it the ultimate news dump. NBC has flushed its planned reality competition series Ultimate Slip N’ Slide after at least one crew member tested positive for giardia. The series, hosted by Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches paused production June 2 after a crew member tested positive for the parasitic disease that causes diarrhea and abdominal pain. Producers Universal Television Alternative Studio worked with the L.A. and Ventura County Health Departments as well as a third-party environmental lab to test the water on location. Those tests — which included water from a well, pond, slide pool, water truck and restroom sinks —...
TV & VideosComicBook

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Host on Poopy Situation: "Still the Best Summer Job I Ever Had"

Several weeks after production on NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide was put on hold after a number of crew members came down with what insiders have described as "explosive diarrhea", the network officially canceled the gameshow on Friday. The show — hosted by comedians Ron Funches and Bobby Moynihan — was supposed to debut on August 8th after the Tokyo Olympics send-off. Now, with the series no longer going forward, Funches has taken to social media to open up about the situation calling the gameshow "still the best summer job I ever had" despite the rather poopy situation.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Tops First Post-Olympics Primetime Viewership & Ratings

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now a thing of the past, Monday primetime saw a bright future for Katie Thurston on the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which was the evening’s highest-rated and most-watched program, per Nielsen Live+ Same Day fast affiliates. Bringing in a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demo and a total of 4.37 million viewers, The Bachelorette season ender brought ABC to the top for the first post-Olympics primetime. Thurston, who nearly quit the show after a dispute with contestant Greg Grippo, dubbed wildlife manager Blake Moynes her fiancé. Investment sales consultant Justin Glaze was the runner-up...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Bachelorette Down Just a Tick From December Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, The Bachelorette‘s three-hour finale averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, hitting season highs while down just a tick in the demo from its previous closer (which in December did 5.5 mil and a 1.3); read our recap. Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (3.3 mil/0.5) was steady after the Olympics break, as was The Wall (2.4 mil/0.5). Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (2.4 mil/0.6) dipped, while the newly renewed Housebroken (952K/0.3) as well as Duncanville (680K/0.2) were steady. The CW’s Roswell NM (675K/0.1) was steady, while The Republic of Sarah (337K/0.1) ticked up. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Kids, ask parents before calling.
TV & VideosPopculture

Canceled NBC Series Close to Returning on Roku for Farewell Movie

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist might get one more chapter after all thanks to an unexpected venue. Lionsgate Television, the lead studio behind the unique series, is reportedly close to a deal with Roku to develop a holiday movie for its own streaming channel. NBC canceled the show after two seasons in June, and attempts to move the show to NBCUniversal's Peacock were unsuccessful.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 10: Will Monica Raymund return as Dawson?

As we look ahead to Chicago Fire season 10, there is a lot to look forward to. Sure, the first thing that likely comes to mind is knowing that the arrival of the new season will bring with it closure to the many season 9 cliffhangers, but there is also a lot of other things for fans to look forward to in the upcoming season.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘B&B’ Spoilers: Finn’s Dad Secret Vendetta Against The Forresters?

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is back on B&B. She came out of hiding to meet her son, John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Finn was so happy to see his birth mother for the first time on his special day. He wanted to introduce her to everyone at the wedding, and even she knew that wasn’t a good idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy