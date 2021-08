SAPPORO, Japan — Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge pulled away late and no one could come close to catching him as he defended his marathon title at the Tokyo Olympics. Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds on a breezy and humid Sunday along the streets of Sapporo. It was more than 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands. Bashir Abdi of Belgium earned bronze to close out the track and field portion of the Tokyo Games.