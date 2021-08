Conservative Missouri Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed: We must help our neighbors in need by expanding Medicaid, something most of us voted for. If your neighbor or caregiver makes less than $18,000 a year, they will now receive health insurance. No more expensive trips to the emergency room that you and I are paying for. Now they will have affordable care from their own doctors. This is an important step in helping our friends gain the freedom they need to pull out of poverty.